Colorado Springs, CO

The first Black detective in Colorado Springs famously infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan

Colorado Jill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IOEn7_0kuklBsh00
Photo byAuthor

(Colorado Springs, CO) Many remarkable individuals have called Colorado Springs home, including Ron Stallworth, who made history as the first Black police detective in the city. He also successfully infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan.

In 1972, at age nineteen, Ron Stallworth began his career in law enforcement as a police cadet with the Colorado Springs Police Department. He applied for the cadet program to earn money for college and pursue his dream of being a high school Physical Education teacher.

Two years later, Stallworth made history as the first Black man to graduate from the city's police cadet program. In his memoir, Stallworth shares, "I loved putting on a uniform each day. I loved the feeling of being part of a team." (p. 16) He decided to forgo his plan of becoming a teacher and opted instead to pursue law enforcement.

Stallworth began his career as a patrolman, but his goal from the start was to be a detective.

Shortly after becoming a police officer, Stallworth was asked to help in an undercover assignment involving the Black Panthers. This opportunity led to an official position as an undercover narcotics detective, making him the first Black police detective in Colorado Springs.

One of Stallworth's new responsibilities was to scan local newspapers for evidence of subversive activity that might compromise the safety of the Colorado Springs community. This is how he discovered a classified ad from the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) in October 1978.

The local chapter of the Klan was actively recruiting new members through the newspaper.

Using his real name, Stallworth replied to the ad expecting to receive pamphlets or recruitment information through the mail. Instead, he got a phone call from the organizer of the Colorado Springs KKK chapter.

After speaking on the phone, the organizer requested to meet Stallworth in person. A White undercover officer went in his place, picking up the membership application that Stallworth would complete. Stallworth was accepted into the organization, receiving an official membership card and certificate.

A Black police detective from Colorado Springs became a card-carrying member of the Klan.

Over the next several months, Stallworth developed relationships with several high-ranking KKK members, including David Duke, the organization's "Grand Wizard."

Stallworth cleverly gained the trust of Klan members, learning valuable intel about planned events locally and around the country.

In the conversations, he [Duke] would provide details as to their rally point, specific objectives of their rally, planned counter-response measures, which were always violence-based in spite of their claim of being a nonviolent group, and efforts against police response. As soon as possible after such conversations, I would call the appropriate law enforcement agency in that city's jurisdictional area and alert them to Duke's information." (Stallworth, 2014, p.108)

With his insider information, Stallworth was able to interrupt several planned cross-burnings in Colorado Springs. The six-month-long KKK investigation was a career-defining moment for him.

In 2014, Stallworth published a memoir about his experiences titled, "The Black Klansman: Race, Hate, and the Undercover Investigation of a Lifetime." The book was adapted into a movie, "BlacKkKlansman," in 2018.

The biographical film, directed by Spike Lee, was well-received, earning six Academy Award nominations and winning the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Stallworth, a local hero whose remarkable story made it to the big screen, is one of many notable Black residents in the history of Colorado Springs.

This February is Black History Month, and you can learn more about the achievements, inspiration, and sacrifices of Black community members in the Pikes Peak Region by visiting the Cultural Corridor on Pikes Peak Avenue and the Colorado Springs Pioneer Museum.

The African American Historical and Genealogical Society of Colorado Springs also has a wealth of information about the region's Black community, including Ron Stallworth's original KKK membership card and official certificate. The museum is open to guests and located at the Westside Community Center in Colorado Springs (1628 W. Bijou Street).

Ron Stallworth's remarkable achievements infiltrating the Ku Klux Klan are a testament to his courage, dedication to justice, and commitment to making the world safer.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Black History Month# culture# history# famous people

Comments / 2

Published by

Writer based in Colorado sharing the state's hidden gems, fascinating history, and special events.

Colorado Springs, CO
2K followers

More from Colorado Jill

Colorado Springs, CO

Andrew Carnegie's vision to build communities through knowledge lives on in Colorado Springs

(Colorado Springs, CO) Colorado Springs has beautiful scenery, terrific weather, delicious craft beer, and fascinating history, including two impressive Carnegie Libraries. Andrew Carnegie (1835-1919) was born in Scotland and came from humble beginnings. Through his tireless efforts and dedication, he achieved great success, eventually becoming the owner of the largest steel manufacturing company in the world. Carnegie was a philanthropist and used his vast fortune to support causes worldwide, including the construction of public libraries.

Read full story
Cripple Creek, CO

Chill at the Cripple Creek Ice Festival this weekend (February 25th & 26th)

Cripple Creek is a historic mining town that is a scenic 75-minute drive from Colorado Springs, and it is the place to be this weekend. After a two-year hiatus, the Cripple Creek Ice Festival is back, and it is bigger and better than ever. The free festival started on February 18th and runs through February 26th.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

From local success to national fame, three Colorado small businesses that are on the rise

Colorado is a fantastic location for entrepreneurs looking to start a small business. The state has a strong and growing economy, and the area's natural beauty, mild climate, and year-round outdoor recreation help to attract and retain employees.

Read full story
Manitou Springs, CO

This Colorado gem is in the top five for "Best Small Town Art Scene," according to USA Today

Colorado's art scene is dynamic and diverse, offering something for everyone, from traditional art enthusiasts to those interested in cutting-edge contemporary pieces. The state has several world-class art museums and numerous small towns with remarkable artistic finds.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Garden of the Gods Visitor Center hosts the 18th annual Bighorn Sheep Day on Saturday

(Colorado Springs, CO) Bighorn sheep are some of the most impressive creatures in Colorado. The strong and agile animals are well adapted to life in mountainous regions with powerful legs that help them climb and jump across rocky terrain with ease, and thick coats to keep them warm in cold weather. The social animals live in herds, so where there is one, there are often many.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

This Colorado Springs cookie business has a unique and fun way to satisfy your sweet tooth

(Colorado Springs, CO) Cookies are an ideal sweet treat. The convenient hand-held dessert requires no utensils, is easy to share, and comes in numerous flavors and varieties to satisfy any craving.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Five budget-friendly, indoor activities in Colorado Springs

(Colorado Springs, CO) Winter weather can be unpredictable, especially in Colorado. Thankfully, Colorado Springs has numerous free and budget-friendly indoor activities for a chilly day.

Read full story
4 comments
Grand Junction, CO

Two Colorado chefs are semi-finalists in the 2023 James Beard Awards, the Oscars of the food world

The prestigious James Beard Awards, sometimes called the Oscars of the food world, recognize and celebrate culinary excellence in the United States. The awards, named after the legendary American chef, cookbook author, and TV personality, have been presented annually by the James Beard Foundation since 1991.

Read full story
Pueblo, CO

Feast on Pueblo's best chili-covered burgers with the self-guided "Slopper Tour"

The votes are in, and the 2023 Pueblo Slopper Tour results have been officially announced. The "slopper," a burger smothered in home-grown green chili on a toasted bun and topped with cheese, raw onions, and sometimes french fries is a local favorite in Pueblo, Colorado.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver Zoo offers half-price admission tickets through February 14th

(Denver, Colorado) The Denver Zoo is a popular destination for locals and tourists alike, and right now, the zoo has a fabulous February special. Now through February 14th, the Denver Zoo is offering half-off admission tickets.

Read full story
1 comments
Greeley, CO

Feasting on finger-licking chicken at Sexy Sammies in Greeley, Colorado

Greeley, Colorado, is a vibrant and growing area that offers a unique blend of small-town charm and big-city amenities. It is home to a fantastic university, impressive public art, and a delicious chicken sandwich at Sexy Sammies.

Read full story
6 comments
Colorado State

This Colorado Business Is America's #1 Chocolate and Candy Store Retailer, According to Newsweek

A visit to a chocolate store is an experience like no other. Who doesn't love a shop stocked with shelves upon shelves of beautifully crafted, indulgent sweet treats? The inviting atmosphere, enticing aroma, and tempting samples make a chocolate store hard to resist.

Read full story
10 comments
Golden, CO

What to expect at "Goldens in Golden" on Saturday

On Saturday, February 4th, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., friendly, affectionate, and sweet golden retrievers will be the guests of honor in Golden, Colorado. The historic town is hosting its annual "Goldens in Golden," and all friendly, well-behaved, leashed golden retrievers are welcome!

Read full story
Loveland, CO

Send Your Valentine a Surprise From Colorado's Sweetheart City

Now that Groundhog Day is behind us, it's time to turn our attention to Valentine's Day. Valentine's Day is a holiday celebrated by millions of people worldwide, and it is a wonderful opportunity to show those we care about just how much they mean to us.

Read full story
3 comments
Colorado State

The Big Thompson River Flood: Remembering Colorado's Deadliest Natural Disaster

The Colorado mountain landscape is beautiful, but it can also be deadly. Steep mountains and narrow canyons can pose a threat during heavy rain. Water can quickly accumulate in the canyon, and the high walls prevent the water from spreading out causing it to rise fast and travel with great force. A large, fast-moving wall of water has the potential to turn into a dangerous flash flood.

Read full story
17 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs eatery welcomes four new food vendors in 2023

(Colorado Springs, CO) The Well, a food hall in downtown Colorado Springs, has big news for 2023. They are featuring four new food vendors!. Food halls, a growing trend in the last decade, are a hub of activity often centered around several restaurant concepts with a shared dining space. In 2022, The Well's inaugural year, the eatery offered burgers (Noble Burger), street tacos & posole (Kumbala), and Asian fusion cuisine (Dun Sun).

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Five things to do this weekend in and around Colorado Springs

(Colorado Springs, CO) Exciting indoor and outdoor events are happening this weekend in and around Colorado Springs. You can watch for birds, race an Olympic athlete, collect stamps on your brew passport, toss a fruitcake, and learn about ancient astronomy. There is something for everyone.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

The Colorado Springs Downtown Development Authority is offering a $1,000 reward for the return of a local landmark

(Colorado Springs, CO) For more than half a decade, Michelle's Chocolatiers & Ice Cream, a family-owned business on Tejon Street, was the place to go for sweet treats. The popular downtown shop served ice cream, soda, handmade ribbon candy, and delicious chocolate. The confectionery was a favorite with locals, and it received national attention when the store was featured on Season One (episode 23) of the Food Network's "Food Finds."

Read full story
2 comments
Divide, CO

Clyde the Donkey Is the Esteemed Mayor of This Colorado Town

Every two years, the town of Divide, Colorado, elects a new mayor in a hotly contested race. A background in politics is not required, but being a fun-loving, attention-seeking animal with a solid fanbase is helpful.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy