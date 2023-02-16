Colorado Springs, CO

This Colorado Springs cookie business has a unique and fun way to satisfy your sweet tooth

Colorado Jill

(Colorado Springs, CO) Cookies are an ideal sweet treat. The convenient hand-held dessert requires no utensils, is easy to share, and comes in numerous flavors and varieties to satisfy any craving.

What could make this perfect dessert even better? A freshly-made cookie delivered by a Sasquatch.

Sasquatch Cookies, a Colorado Springs-based company established in 2017, has large, delicious cookies delivered by a friendly, hairy ape-like creature. A memorable experience that you will want to share with others!

A Sasquatch-delivered cookie is amazing, but sometimes we need our cookies faster.

For those who prefer take-out to delivery, stop by one of the two Sasquatch Cookie stores in Colorado Springs and enjoy an assortment of tasty cookies. With thirteen flavor options each week, including nine favorites and two specialty cookies (like Toffee and Creme Brûlée), there is something for everyone.

The weekly favorites are:

  • Chocolate Chip
  • Snickerdoodle
  • Monster
  • Double Chocolate
  • Birthday Confetti
  • Peanut Butter
  • White Chocolate Macademia
  • Oatmeal Raisin
  • Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip

The delicious cookies are also in local coffee shops and stores. For a list of retailers, go here.

In addition to fantastic treats and an awesome mascot/delivery person, Sasquatch Cookies is also a community-minded business, donating ten percent of its profits to the Springs Rescue Mission to help feed our homeless neighbors. The day-old cookies are donated to the Marian House Soup Kitchen, which provides free meals 365 days a year to anyone and everyone in need.

Sasquatch Cookies is a sweet local business with a big heart!

Locations: 1020 E. Jefferson Street and 7636 Dublin Blvd (both bakeries are CLOSED on Sunday)

