The 2023 Pueblo Slopper Tour is the local guide to the city's best chili-covered burgers

The votes are in, and the 2023 Pueblo Slopper Tour results have been officially announced.

The "slopper," a burger smothered in home-grown green chili on a toasted bun and topped with cheese, raw onions, and sometimes french fries is a local favorite in Pueblo, Colorado.

There are several renditions of the hearty Pueblo-originated burger, and this presents a decision-making challenge for diners. With all the options, where will a slopper-craving patron find the best one?

The locals are here to help.

In January, Pueblo residents and "slopper" connoisseurs nominated their favorite chili-smothered burger.

The Pueblo Chamber of Commerce tallied the votes, and the ten restaurants featured on the self-guided 2023 Pueblo Slopper Tour are:

Gray's Coors Tavern Sunset Inn Heart & Soul at Star Bar Riverside Bar & Grill Cactus Flower Mexican Restaurant The Lunch Box (food truck) Gold Dust Saloon Café Murillo (food truck) Milberger Farms Three Sisters Tavern

These unique Pueblo burgers received national media attention in 2010 when Gray's Coors Tavern and Sunset Inn were on the Travel Channel's "Food Wars" (Season 1, Episode 11). The two local restaurants competed for the "best slopper."

Sunset Inn was victorious in 2010, and this year, Gray's Coors Tavern moves into the first place position, earning the traveling chili trophy and bragging rights. In my opinion, everyone on this year's list is a winner.

It's time to embark on a delicious adventure by trying a "slopper" from every establishment on the top ten list. A challenge worth accepting!

Don't forget to share your burger on social media with #visitpueblo.