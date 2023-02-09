Pueblo, CO

The 2023 Pueblo Slopper Tour is the local guide to the city's best chili-covered burgers

Colorado Jill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KFTW3_0kfK0VHq00
Photo byJohnathan KaufmanonUnsplash

The votes are in, and the 2023 Pueblo Slopper Tour results have been officially announced.

The "slopper," a burger smothered in home-grown green chili on a toasted bun and topped with cheese, raw onions, and sometimes french fries is a local favorite in Pueblo, Colorado.

There are several renditions of the hearty Pueblo-originated burger, and this presents a decision-making challenge for diners. With all the options, where will a slopper-craving patron find the best one?

The locals are here to help.

In January, Pueblo residents and "slopper" connoisseurs nominated their favorite chili-smothered burger.

The Pueblo Chamber of Commerce tallied the votes, and the ten restaurants featured on the self-guided 2023 Pueblo Slopper Tour are:

  1. Gray's Coors Tavern
  2. Sunset Inn
  3. Heart & Soul at Star Bar
  4. Riverside Bar & Grill
  5. Cactus Flower Mexican Restaurant
  6. The Lunch Box (food truck)
  7. Gold Dust Saloon
  8. Café Murillo (food truck)
  9. Milberger Farms
  10. Three Sisters Tavern

These unique Pueblo burgers received national media attention in 2010 when Gray's Coors Tavern and Sunset Inn were on the Travel Channel's "Food Wars" (Season 1, Episode 11). The two local restaurants competed for the "best slopper."

Sunset Inn was victorious in 2010, and this year, Gray's Coors Tavern moves into the first place position, earning the traveling chili trophy and bragging rights. In my opinion, everyone on this year's list is a winner.

It's time to embark on a delicious adventure by trying a "slopper" from every establishment on the top ten list. A challenge worth accepting!

Don't forget to share your burger on social media with #visitpueblo.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# food# burger# travel# slopper# restaurants

Comments / 0

Published by

Writer based in Colorado sharing the state's hidden gems, fascinating history, and special events.

Colorado Springs, CO
2K followers

More from Colorado Jill

Colorado Springs, CO

Budget-friendly, indoor activities in Colorado Springs to enjoy on a cold day

(Colorado Springs, CO) Winter weather can be unpredictable, especially in Colorado. Thankfully, Colorado Springs has numerous free and budget-friendly indoor activities for a chilly day.

Read full story
1 comments
Grand Junction, CO

Two Colorado chefs are semi-finalists in the 2023 James Beard Awards, the Oscars of the food world

The prestigious James Beard Awards, sometimes called the Oscars of the food world, recognize and celebrate culinary excellence in the United States. The awards, named after the legendary American chef, cookbook author, and TV personality, have been presented annually by the James Beard Foundation since 1991.

Read full story

The Denver Zoo Is Sharing the Love With $11 Admission Tickets Through February 14th

(Denver, Colorado) The Denver Zoo is a popular destination for locals and tourists alike, and right now, the zoo has a fabulous February special. Now through February 14th, the Denver Zoo is offering half-off admission tickets.

Read full story
1 comments
Greeley, CO

Feasting on finger-licking chicken at Sexy Sammies in Greeley, Colorado

Greeley, Colorado, is a vibrant and growing area that offers a unique blend of small-town charm and big-city amenities. It is home to a fantastic university, impressive public art, and a delicious chicken sandwich at Sexy Sammies.

Read full story
6 comments
Colorado State

This Colorado Business Is America's #1 Chocolate and Candy Store Retailer, According to Newsweek

A visit to a chocolate store is an experience like no other. Who doesn't love a shop stocked with shelves upon shelves of beautifully crafted, indulgent sweet treats? The inviting atmosphere, enticing aroma, and tempting samples make a chocolate store hard to resist.

Read full story
10 comments
Golden, CO

What to expect at "Goldens in Golden" on Saturday

On Saturday, February 4th, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., friendly, affectionate, and sweet golden retrievers will be the guests of honor in Golden, Colorado. The historic town is hosting its annual "Goldens in Golden," and all friendly, well-behaved, leashed golden retrievers are welcome!

Read full story
Loveland, CO

Send Your Valentine a Surprise From Colorado's Sweetheart City

Now that Groundhog Day is behind us, it's time to turn our attention to Valentine's Day. Valentine's Day is a holiday celebrated by millions of people worldwide, and it is a wonderful opportunity to show those we care about just how much they mean to us.

Read full story
3 comments
Colorado State

The Big Thompson River Flood: Remembering Colorado's Deadliest Natural Disaster

The Colorado mountain landscape is beautiful, but it can also be deadly. Steep mountains and narrow canyons can pose a threat during heavy rain. Water can quickly accumulate in the canyon, and the high walls prevent the water from spreading out causing it to rise fast and travel with great force. A large, fast-moving wall of water has the potential to turn into a dangerous flash flood.

Read full story
17 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs eatery welcomes four new food vendors in 2023

(Colorado Springs, CO) The Well, a food hall in downtown Colorado Springs, has big news for 2023. They are featuring four new food vendors!. Food halls, a growing trend in the last decade, are a hub of activity often centered around several restaurant concepts with a shared dining space. In 2022, The Well's inaugural year, the eatery offered burgers (Noble Burger), street tacos & posole (Kumbala), and Asian fusion cuisine (Dun Sun).

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Five things to do this weekend in and around Colorado Springs

(Colorado Springs, CO) Exciting indoor and outdoor events are happening this weekend in and around Colorado Springs. You can watch for birds, race an Olympic athlete, collect stamps on your brew passport, toss a fruitcake, and learn about ancient astronomy. There is something for everyone.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

The Colorado Springs Downtown Development Authority is offering a $1,000 reward for the return of a local landmark

(Colorado Springs, CO) For more than half a decade, Michelle's Chocolatiers & Ice Cream, a family-owned business on Tejon Street, was the place to go for sweet treats. The popular downtown shop served ice cream, soda, handmade ribbon candy, and delicious chocolate. The confectionery was a favorite with locals, and it received national attention when the store was featured on Season One (episode 23) of the Food Network's "Food Finds."

Read full story
2 comments
Divide, CO

Clyde the Donkey Is the Esteemed Mayor of This Colorado Town

Every two years, the town of Divide, Colorado, elects a new mayor in a hotly contested race. A background in politics is not required, but being a fun-loving, attention-seeking animal with a solid fanbase is helpful.

Read full story
1 comments
Manitou Springs, CO

Don't Miss the 28th Annual Fruitcake Toss in Manitou Springs

Fruitcake is a holiday staple. The sweet treat made with dried or candied fruits and nuts is a tradition that some love and others don't. Love it or hate it - it's time to toss the fruitcake!

Read full story
1 comments
Telluride, CO

This Colorado Gem Is the #2 "Best Small Town to Visit in the United States" according to U.S. News & World Report

Small towns can be fantastic vacation spots, offering a change of pace from the hustle and bustle of larger cities. These destinations tend to be less crowded and more affordable (sometimes), with unique shops, restaurants, and experiences.

Read full story
7 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Historic and Unusual Points of Interest in Downtown Colorado Springs

(Colorado Springs, CO) Downtown Colorado Springs is a bustling historic area with fantastic food, great shopping, interesting outdoor art, and some surprisingly unique experiences.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

The Old Mutt Hut Provides a Loving Home to Abandoned Senior Dogs

(Colorado Springs, CO) A dog makes life better. They are good therapists, reliable workout buddies, and fierce security guards all rolled up into one loyal and loving companion.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Local breweries craft new flavors for a limited-time-only beer quest

(Colorado Springs, CO) For those who enjoy a good beer, supporting local businesses, and the satisfaction of completing a quest, the Neighborhood Brew Passport program might be right for you.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Giveaways, Discounts, and Special Guests at "Bricks & Minifigs" Grand Opening on Saturday

(Colorado Springs, CO) If you build it, they will come. Bricks & Minifigs, a store specializing in all things LEGO®, has arrived in Colorado Springs. The shop sells bulk bricks, new, used, & retired LEGO® sets, and an impressive selection of Minifigures.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Just Love Coffee Cafe's first Colorado Springs location is now open

(Colorado Springs, CO) After months of anticipation, Just Love Coffee Cafe at the Creekwalk opened its doors this week. It is the first eatery of its kind in Colorado Springs. The cafe serves high-quality, hand-roasted coffee blends and a menu with a unique twist - everything is cooked on a waffle iron! This list includes sandwiches, omelets, and a delicious selection of sweet & savory waffles.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy