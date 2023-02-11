Denver, CO

Denver Zoo offers half-price admission tickets through February 14th

Colorado Jill

Photo byJavier Virues-OrtegaonUnsplash

(Denver, Colorado) The Denver Zoo is a popular destination for locals and tourists alike, and right now, the zoo has a fabulous February special.

Now through February 14th, the Denver Zoo is offering half-off admission tickets.

For the exceptional price of eleven dollars, guests can explore the 84-acre zoo that is home to over 3,000 animals. Zoo members can get a free buddy pass during this promotion.

A limited number of tickets are available at this discounted price, and online, timed tickets are required. They can be purchased here.

With its impressive array of exhibits, including habitats for lions, primates, giraffes, and birds, and a wide variety of educational programs, the Denver Zoo offers visitors a unique and engaging experience. It is a true gem in the city.

It is home to animals from all seven continents, including Bactrian camels with long eyelashes and two humps, Siberian tigers, the largest living cats in the world, and Okapi, often referred to as the "forest giraffe."

The wildlife park has an impressive penguin habitat with a 10,000-gallon swimming pool and large windows for underwater viewing.

The zoo also has an adorable new addition to the family - a Linne two-toed sloth baby. The zoo shared on Instagram that mom, Charlotte, gave birth on January 26th. The baby is the third offspring of Charlotte and her mate, Elliott. Stop by the sloths' treetop habitat to catch a glimpse of the new baby.

The zoo is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. There is free parking at the four-level parking garage and the parking lots near the zoo's main entrance.

I'll see you there!

Location: 2300 Steele Street, Denver, Colorado

