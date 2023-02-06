Feasting on finger-licking chicken at Sexy Sammies in Greeley, Colorado

The "Lux Sam" at Sexy Sammies in Greeley, Colorado Photo by Author

Greeley, Colorado, is a vibrant and growing area that offers a unique blend of small-town charm and big-city amenities. It is home to a fantastic university, impressive public art, and a delicious chicken sandwich at Sexy Sammies.

The locally-owned eatery, Sexy Sammies, specializes in hand-breaded chicken tenders, chicken sandwiches, and salads. Each entree is made to order and customizable with classic, Nashville Hot, or buffalo-flavored chicken and a variety of sauces and toppings.

As a self-proclaimed chicken sandwich connoisseur, Sexy Sammies was a must-stop on my family's recent trip to Greeley, and it did not disappoint.

I tried the Lux Sam, a sandwich with two generous-sized classic chicken tenders topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and dill pickles served on a brioche bun. The juicy, tender chicken was well-seasoned and perfectly cooked, and the sandwich paired nicely with the restaurant's signature crispy-coated fries.

BBQ Bacon Jalapeño Sammie at Sexy Sammies in Greeley, Colorado Photo by Author

My spouse had the BBQ Bacon Jalapeño Sammie, two chicken tenders covered in tangy barbeque sauce with fresh jalapeños, cheese, onion rings, and Sexy Sauce on a toasted brioche bun. The sandwich was flavorful and filling with the right amount of heat. It is best enjoyed with a stack of napkins nearby.

The sandwiches were excellent, and the customer service was even better. Khloe greeted us when we arrived and explained the kiosk ordering system. The owner, Brian Seifried, was friendly and gracious and surprised us with a complimentary house-made pimento cheese dip while we waited for our order. It was a thoughtful gesture that we quickly devoured.

Photo by Author

Brian Seifried, the mastermind behind Sexy Sammies, also owns Wing Shack Wings, a popular eatery with nine locations in Northern Colorado and Wyoming, and he is co-owner of Luna's Tacos and Tequila in downtown Greeley. He clearly knows the secret to good business and great food.

Next time you are hungry, pop into Sexy Sammies. The welcoming environment, exceptional customer service, and delicious chicken are worth the trip.

Two Locations: 4318 W. 9th Street and 1540 8th Avenue, Greeley, Colorado