This Colorado Business Is America's #1 Chocolate and Candy Store Retailer, According to Newsweek

Photo by Jessica Johnston on Unsplash

A visit to a chocolate store is an experience like no other. Who doesn't love a shop stocked with shelves upon shelves of beautifully crafted, indulgent sweet treats? The inviting atmosphere, enticing aroma, and tempting samples make a chocolate store hard to resist.

In Colorado, we have a true gem of the chocolate world, and it was named the #1 "Chocolate and Candy" retailer in the United States by Newsweek.

The honor goes to Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory!

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory was founded in 1981 in Durango, Colorado by Frank Crail. The father of seven opened his first chocolate shop on the main street of the historic town, and it quickly became a hit.

Over four decades later, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has established itself as a leading confectionery brand known for its handcrafted chocolates, fudge, caramel apples, gourmet truffles, and other sweet treats. The original shop in Durango is still open (561 Main Street), but the majority of treat manufacturing now happens in a 53,000-square-foot factory just outside the town.

With franchise locations worldwide, this Colorado company has become a household name, and now it is also the #1 chocolate and candy retailer in the United States, according to Newsweek.

You don't have to travel far to find a Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory store. There are 27 retail locations in Colorado and more than 200 stores worldwide. Go here to find a retailer near you.

The popular chocolate empire also offers online ordering. From classic milk chocolate and fudge to more unique confections like king-sized peanut butter cups and exotic-flavored truffles, the company's online store makes it easy to enjoy sweet treats from the comfort of your home.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is a Colorado-born business with worldwide appeal.

Newsweek asked shoppers to rank stores on price, selection, atmosphere, and how likely they would recommend the retailer to a friend or family member.