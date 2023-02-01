The Big Thompson River Flood: Remembering Colorado's Deadliest Natural Disaster

Colorado Jill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ULt9_0kZ5ZUvN00
Photo byImage by Hans from Pixabay

The Colorado mountain landscape is beautiful, but it can also be deadly.

Steep mountains and narrow canyons can pose a threat during heavy rain. Water can quickly accumulate in the canyon, and the high walls prevent the water from spreading out causing it to rise fast and travel with great force. A large, fast-moving wall of water has the potential to turn into a dangerous flash flood.

One of the worst natural disasters in Colorado's history was the result of a flash flood. It was the Big Thompson River Flood of 1976.

The Big Thompson River originates in Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP). The river flows from RMNP into Lake Estes in Estes Park and down through the 25-mile-long Big Thompson Canyon until eventually joining the South Platte River south of Greeley, Colorado.

On the evening of July 31st, 1976, heavy rain (up to 12 inches) fell in about four hours in the upper section of Big Thompson Canyon. A deadly wall of water reaching 20 feet high at times raced down the steep and narrow ravine, killing 144 people, some of whom were never found.

Big Thompson Canyon is a scenic spot with many small communities and mountain cabins. On the night of the disastrous flood, Larimer County officials estimated there were about 2,500 to 3,500 people in the canyon, many of whom were camping along the river.

Visitors and residents were caught off guard by the flood, as the storm appeared mild, and there was little rain in the lower part of the canyon. The floodwaters rose quickly, and people were swept away by the fast-moving water.

In addition to the tragic loss of life, the flash flood destroyed homes, businesses, and roads, making rescue efforts difficult. It was one of the deadliest flash floods in the history of the United States, and it was a wake-up call to state and federal agencies to improve the way they predict, prepare, and respond to such events.

Federal officials investigated the tragedy, and a Natural Disaster Survey Report was submitted in November 1976 by the U.S. Department of Commerce. The report outlined specific recommendations for improving the flood warning system, enhancing emergency management, and updating zoning laws in the state to prevent future disasters.

The Big Thompson River Flood is a tragic event in Colorado history that led to many necessary changes in flood management.

There is a beautiful memorial to the victims next to the Big Thompson Canyon Fire Station, one mile east of Drake Road on U.S. Highway 34.

They are gone but never forgotten.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# history# natural disaster# flood# flash flood

Comments / 15

Published by

Writer based in Colorado sharing the state's hidden gems, fascinating history, and special events.

Colorado Springs, CO
2K followers

More from Colorado Jill

Greeley, CO

Feasting on Finger-Licking Chicken: A Savory Adventure at Sexy Sammies in Greeley, Colorado

Greeley, Colorado, is a vibrant and growing area that offers a unique blend of small-town charm and big-city amenities. It is home to a fantastic university, impressive public art, and a delicious chicken sandwich at Sexy Sammies.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

This Colorado Business Is America's #1 Chocolate and Candy Store Retailer, According to Newsweek

A visit to a chocolate store is an experience like no other. Who doesn't love a shop stocked with shelves upon shelves of beautifully crafted, indulgent sweet treats? The inviting atmosphere, enticing aroma, and tempting samples make a chocolate store hard to resist.

Read full story
8 comments
Golden, CO

What to expect at "Goldens in Golden" on Saturday

On Saturday, February 4th, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., friendly, affectionate, and sweet golden retrievers will be the guests of honor in Golden, Colorado. The historic town is hosting its annual "Goldens in Golden," and all friendly, well-behaved, leashed golden retrievers are welcome!

Read full story
Loveland, CO

Send Your Valentine a Surprise From Colorado's Sweetheart City

Now that Groundhog Day is behind us, it's time to turn our attention to Valentine's Day. Valentine's Day is a holiday celebrated by millions of people worldwide, and it is a wonderful opportunity to show those we care about just how much they mean to us.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs eatery welcomes four new food vendors in 2023

(Colorado Springs, CO) The Well, a food hall in downtown Colorado Springs, has big news for 2023. They are featuring four new food vendors!. Food halls, a growing trend in the last decade, are a hub of activity often centered around several restaurant concepts with a shared dining space. In 2022, The Well's inaugural year, the eatery offered burgers (Noble Burger), street tacos & posole (Kumbala), and Asian fusion cuisine (Dun Sun).

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Five things to do this weekend in and around Colorado Springs

(Colorado Springs, CO) Exciting indoor and outdoor events are happening this weekend in and around Colorado Springs. You can watch for birds, race an Olympic athlete, collect stamps on your brew passport, toss a fruitcake, and learn about ancient astronomy. There is something for everyone.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

The Colorado Springs Downtown Development Authority is offering a $1,000 reward for the return of a local landmark

(Colorado Springs, CO) For more than half a decade, Michelle's Chocolatiers & Ice Cream, a family-owned business on Tejon Street, was the place to go for sweet treats. The popular downtown shop served ice cream, soda, handmade ribbon candy, and delicious chocolate. The confectionery was a favorite with locals, and it received national attention when the store was featured on Season One (episode 23) of the Food Network's "Food Finds."

Read full story
2 comments
Divide, CO

Clyde the Donkey Is the Esteemed Mayor of This Colorado Town

Every two years, the town of Divide, Colorado, elects a new mayor in a hotly contested race. A background in politics is not required, but being a fun-loving, attention-seeking animal with a solid fanbase is helpful.

Read full story
1 comments
Manitou Springs, CO

Don't Miss the 28th Annual Fruitcake Toss in Manitou Springs

Fruitcake is a holiday staple. The sweet treat made with dried or candied fruits and nuts is a tradition that some love and others don't. Love it or hate it - it's time to toss the fruitcake!

Read full story
1 comments
Telluride, CO

This Colorado Gem Is the #2 "Best Small Town to Visit in the United States" according to U.S. News & World Report

Small towns can be fantastic vacation spots, offering a change of pace from the hustle and bustle of larger cities. These destinations tend to be less crowded and more affordable (sometimes), with unique shops, restaurants, and experiences.

Read full story
7 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Historic and Unusual Points of Interest in Downtown Colorado Springs

(Colorado Springs, CO) Downtown Colorado Springs is a bustling historic area with fantastic food, great shopping, interesting outdoor art, and some surprisingly unique experiences.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

The Old Mutt Hut Provides a Loving Home to Abandoned Senior Dogs

(Colorado Springs, CO) A dog makes life better. They are good therapists, reliable workout buddies, and fierce security guards all rolled up into one loyal and loving companion.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Local breweries craft new flavors for a limited-time-only beer quest

(Colorado Springs, CO) For those who enjoy a good beer, supporting local businesses, and the satisfaction of completing a quest, the Neighborhood Brew Passport program might be right for you.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Giveaways, Discounts, and Special Guests at "Bricks & Minifigs" Grand Opening on Saturday

(Colorado Springs, CO) If you build it, they will come. Bricks & Minifigs, a store specializing in all things LEGO®, has arrived in Colorado Springs. The shop sells bulk bricks, new, used, & retired LEGO® sets, and an impressive selection of Minifigures.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Just Love Coffee Cafe's first Colorado Springs location is now open

(Colorado Springs, CO) After months of anticipation, Just Love Coffee Cafe at the Creekwalk opened its doors this week. It is the first eatery of its kind in Colorado Springs. The cafe serves high-quality, hand-roasted coffee blends and a menu with a unique twist - everything is cooked on a waffle iron! This list includes sandwiches, omelets, and a delicious selection of sweet & savory waffles.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Is Putting Shipping Containers to Good Use

(Colorado Springs, CO) The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs uses more than 3,500 heads of romaine lettuce each month. The zoo's world-renowned giraffe herd enjoys the leafy greens, especially when a cute toddler is hand-feeding it to them.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

This Springs Restaurant Is One of Colorado's Best Brunch Spots, According to Open Table

(Colorado Springs, CO) Open Table, an online restaurant reservation company, analyzes over 400,000 new dining reviews monthly and consolidates the information into a list of favorites.

Read full story
3 comments
Golden, CO

The City of Golden Is Going to the Dogs

Colorado hosts some fantastic parties, and when dogs are invited, the festivities are even better. On Saturday, February 4th, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., golden retrievers will be the guests of honor in Golden, Colorado. The historic town is hosting "Goldens in Golden," an annual event to celebrate National Golden Retriever Day (February 3rd). All friendly, well-behaved, leashed golden retrievers are welcome!

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

A Colorado Springs Bear That Never Hibernates

(Colorado Springs, CO) Colorado Springs has beautiful parks, fabulous museums, sunny weather, and a bear that never hibernates. In the southwest part of the city, there is a large Zuni bear sculpture in the front yard of a residential home. The bear has been there for years and was initially a chalk-white bear that stood in stark contrast to the green and brown landscape.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy