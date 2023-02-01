Colorado Springs eatery welcomes four new food vendors in 2023

(Colorado Springs, CO) The Well, a food hall in downtown Colorado Springs, has big news for 2023. They are featuring four new food vendors!
Food halls, a growing trend in the last decade, are a hub of activity often centered around several restaurant concepts with a shared dining space. In 2022, The Well's inaugural year, the eatery offered burgers (Noble Burger), street tacos & posole (Kumbala), and Asian fusion cuisine (Dun Sun).
This year, The Well will feature the following food vendors:
- Formosa Bites serves authentic Taiwanese street food like marinated popcorn chicken and handcrafted won.
- Sivar offers 100% gluten-free Central American cuisine, including empanadas, plantains, and pupusas. Sivar is the sister company of Monse's Taste of El Salvador in Old Colorado City.
- Tossed serves healthy fare, including salads (Southwest, Cobb, Caprese, and more), wraps, and soups.
- Shovel Ready is a student culinary program that provides an opportunity to earn and learn while working on-site at The Well.
Gift Horse Bar & Cafe which occupies the center space and serves coffee and pastries, and a full bar, will return in 2023.
The food hall gathering place has been closed for the last month in preparation for the new launch and will re-open on Tuesday, February 7th!
The Well is a bright, inviting venue with large windows and spacious indoor and outdoor dining areas.
The inside dining space has a distinct coffee shop vibe during the day, with comfortable seats, colorful artwork, and a small library area with books for purchase. In the evening, there is a bustling full-service center bar and music.
The all-season patio is a multi-purpose space for dining and community events such as yoga, pop-up art exhibits, trivia, and live music. It is a fun place to visit and connect while enjoying great food, beverages, and fantastic company.
I'll see you on February 7th!
Location: 315 E. Pikes Peak Avenue, Colorado Springs
