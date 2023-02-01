Colorado Springs eatery welcomes four new food vendors in 2023

Photo by Alex Haney on Unsplash

(Colorado Springs, CO) The Well, a food hall in downtown Colorado Springs, has big news for 2023. They are featuring four new food vendors!

Food halls, a growing trend in the last decade, are a hub of activity often centered around several restaurant concepts with a shared dining space. In 2022, The Well's inaugural year, the eatery offered burgers (Noble Burger), street tacos & posole (Kumbala), and Asian fusion cuisine (Dun Sun).

This year, The Well will feature the following food vendors:

Formosa Bites serves authentic Taiwanese street food like marinated popcorn chicken and handcrafted won. Sivar offers 100% gluten-free Central American cuisine, including empanadas, plantains, and pupusas. Sivar is the sister company of Monse's Taste of El Salvador in Old Colorado City. Tossed serves healthy fare, including salads (Southwest, Cobb, Caprese, and more), wraps, and soups. Shovel Ready is a student culinary program that provides an opportunity to earn and learn while working on-site at The Well.

Gift Horse Bar & Cafe which occupies the center space and serves coffee and pastries, and a full bar, will return in 2023.

The food hall gathering place has been closed for the last month in preparation for the new launch and will re-open on Tuesday, February 7th!

The Well is a bright, inviting venue with large windows and spacious indoor and outdoor dining areas.

The inside dining space has a distinct coffee shop vibe during the day, with comfortable seats, colorful artwork, and a small library area with books for purchase. In the evening, there is a bustling full-service center bar and music.

The all-season patio is a multi-purpose space for dining and community events such as yoga, pop-up art exhibits, trivia, and live music. It is a fun place to visit and connect while enjoying great food, beverages, and fantastic company.

I'll see you on February 7th!

Location: 315 E. Pikes Peak Avenue, Colorado Springs