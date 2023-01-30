Colorado's "Sweetheart City" Has an Easy and Memorable Valentine's Day Surprise

Photo by Debby Hudson on Unsplash

Valentine's Day is just a few weeks away, and a popular way to observe the holiday is by giving cards to loved ones. The oldest known Valentine was sent in 1415 by an imprisoned Duke to his wife, a poem that is now at the British Library in London, England.

Countries all over the world celebrate Valentine's Day, and one Colorado town has a unique way of honoring the holiday.

Loveland, located about 45 miles north of Denver, is known as the "Sweetheart City" and the town has a postmark created specifically for Valentine's Day.

The collectible postmark has nationwide fans, and the town receives over 100,000 Valentine's Day cards every year.

To participate, buy a Valentine's Day card and write a message to your loved one. Address and stamp the envelope, put the card in a larger First-Class envelope, and mail it to the Loveland post office. The address is: Postmaster - Attention Valentines, 446 E. 29th Street, Loveland, CO 80538-9998

Once received by the Loveland post office, the outer envelope will be opened, the enclosed Valentine's Day card will be hand-stamped with the "Sweetheart City's" official Valentine's Day postal mark and mailed to your special someone.

To send a Valentine's Day greeting internationally, the card must be received at the Loveland post office by February 2nd. Cards mailed within the Continental United States must arrive by February 7th, and the deadline is February 9th for cards going to a Colorado address.

Another option is to buy a blank or personalized Valentine's Day card from the Loveland Chamber of Commerce. The cost is $10 and includes the card, inscribing, processing, and postage. The card will have the unique 2023 Valentine's Day cancellation stamp and cachet. Go here to order.

Start a new Valentine's Day tradition this year by sending your loved one a collectible card from "Sweetheart City."