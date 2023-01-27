Five things to do this weekend in and around Colorado Springs

(Colorado Springs, CO) Exciting indoor and outdoor events are happening this weekend in and around Colorado Springs. You can watch for birds, race an Olympic athlete, collect stamps on your brew passport, toss a fruitcake, and learn about ancient astronomy. There is something for everyone.

Winter Bird Festival

On Saturday, January 28th, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center is hosting a Winter Bird Festival. This family-friendly event will have activities, crafts, and bird walks. The festival is free, but donations are always appreciated.

The nature center is a hidden gem at the entrance of North Cheyenne Cañon Park in southwest Colorado Springs. It has interactive and educational displays about birds, butterflies, wildlife, and nature. There are children's books, puzzles, a coloring station, and a sand table with animal track stamps to entertain and educate younger visitors.

Outside the center, there is a short nature trail with access to longer hikes if desired. It is a free resource that is a short drive from downtown Colorado Springs yet miles away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Location: 2120 South Cheyenne Cañon Road, Colorado Springs

U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum

On January 28th and 29th, residents with a Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) card can tour the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic museum for just $10, a 50% savings from the general adult admission.

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum in downtown Colorado Springs is a beautiful 60,000-square-foot facility packed with Olympic memorabilia, interactive displays, and fascinating athlete stories & videos.

The museum has a state-of-the-art "athlete training" area where guests can virtually try a bobsled run, alpine skiing, archery, and sled hockey. There is also a specially designed interactive track where visitors can race an Olympic sprinter.

The PPLD Book Mobile will be at the museum for on-site library card registration starting at 9:00 a.m. to noon on Saturday, January 28th, and 10:00 a.m. to noon on Sunday, January 29th. For a free library card, applicants must have a photo I.D. with their current address OR a photo I.D. with proof of current address such as a utility bill or lease.

The Book Mobile staff will have a special storytime at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Location: 200 S. Sierra Madre Street, Colorado Springs

The Great Fruitcake Toss

You don't want to miss the "Great Fruitcake Toss" on Saturday, January 28th, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Memorial Park in Manitou Springs.

This quirky, energetic festival is fun for all ages. You can bake a fruitcake to toss or buy one for $5 at the entry table. There are four competitive tossing categories: distance, accuracy, balance, and basket cake.

Compete in as many categories as you like or until your fruitcake is worn out. Each activity requires one ticket, and the tickets are one dollar each.

Read more about the event here.

Location: Memorial Park, 502 Manitou Avenue, Manitou Springs

Neighborhood Brew Passport

Now through February 17th, seven downtown Colorado Springs breweries are participating in a Neighborhood Brew Passport program.

Each participating brewery has a lager made with Colorado-sourced grains and specifically crafted for this program. When you order a pint of the neighborhood brew, you get a stamp on the passport.

Each stamp qualifies you to win prizes at the "Neighborhood Passport" party on February 18th at Red Swing Brewhouse (521 S. Tejon Street).

The prizes include seven gift packages (one from each brewery) and a grand prize with gifts from all the participating breweries. The more stamps you collect, the more chances to win.

Get the free passport at these participating downtown breweries:

Bells Brothers Brewing

Brass Brewing Company

Local Relic Artisan Ales

Mash Mechanix Brewing Company

Pikes Peak Brewing Company

Phantom Canyon Brewing Company

Red Swing Brewhouse

Space Foundation Discovery Center

Join the Space Foundation Discovery Center for a Family Star Party on Friday, January 27th, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. There will be free outdoor telescope viewing and half-price admission (adults $5 and children $3) to the center's indoor activities.

This month's Star Party theme is "Ancient Astronomy." Visitors will learn about ancient cultures and how they used astronomy to tell time, navigate, and plan agriculture.

Inside the center, guests can explore the interactive museum exhibits, participate in a scavenger hunt, and watch a Science on a Sphere show.

Location: 4425 Arrowswest Drive, Colorado Springs, 80907

Related article:

Free Things to Do in Colorado Springs on Cold Days