The Colorado Springs Downtown Development Authority is offering a $1,000 reward for the return of a local landmark

Colorado Jill

(Colorado Springs, CO) For more than half a decade, Michelle's Chocolatiers & Ice Cream, a family-owned business on Tejon Street, was the place to go for sweet treats.

The popular downtown shop served ice cream, soda, handmade ribbon candy, and delicious chocolate. The confectionery was a favorite with locals, and it received national attention when the store was featured on Season One (episode 23) of the Food Network's "Food Finds."

An increase in internet sales combined with national media attention prompted the owners to try and grow their business by expanding into new markets. These ventures were not successful, and in 2007, after more than fifty years, the downtown store closed after the IRS seized the business.

The storefront was vacant for almost a decade until Michelle's Makery moved into the space, putting the nostalgic sign to good use. After a few years, this business closed too, and the building was vacant again until 2022.

Last fall, Munchies, a popular Colorado Springs food truck, opened its first brick-and-mortar restaurant in the former Michelle's. The iconic outdoor sign was removed and put in storage with plans to have it restored.

Unfortunately, the sign has gone missing.

The large sign weighing several hundred pounds is no longer in the storage lot, and the Colorado Springs Downtown Development Authority is offering a $1,000 reward for its return.

If you have any information, please email info@downtowncs.com or call (719) 886-0088. The "Michelle's" sign is historically significant and deserves to be home.

