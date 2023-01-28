Divide, CO

Clyde the Donkey Is the Esteemed Mayor of This Colorado Town

Divide, CO

Every two years, the town of Divide, Colorado, elects a new mayor in a hotly contested race. A background in politics is not required, but being a fun-loving, attention-seeking animal with a solid fanbase is helpful.

In 2022, Clyde the donkey won his bid for mayor with an impressive 5,635 votes. The competitive race had eleven candidates: eight dogs, one cat, a goldfish, and Clyde.

Mayor Clyde is currently serving a two-year term with his esteemed canine vice mayors, Cinna and Maizey Little Wolf.

Mayor Clyde is an eight-year-old male donkey who loves peppermints and carrots and does not like crossing water or mud. It is good to have strong opinions as a leader.

The handsome donkey has been a fantastic representative of the town. He takes his duties seriously and is rarely seen horsing around. Clyde does have a stubborn streak and a weakness for carrots, but he is loyal, dependable, and hard-working. Valuable traits in a government official.

The Divide mayor has many duties and obligations like walking in parades, photo shoots, fundraising, and press interviews. Mayor Clyde is one busy donkey, and constituents can stay informed of his schedule on his Facebook page.

It may seem surprising that Divide and Teller County, a conservative political population, elected a donkey as mayor. This may be a sign of changing political opinions, or perhaps voter rejection of “paw-litics" as usual.

Divide's mayoral election is a clever fundraiser by the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter. Anyone can vote in these elections for a small $2 donation. In 2022, the shelter raised an impressive $41,000 from over 19,000 charitable voters. I can’t think of a better way to make your vote count. 

Although the polls are closed, you can still read about the 2022 candidates here and support the valuable mission of Teller County Regional Animal Shelter with donations.

Stay tuned for the 2024 candidates!

