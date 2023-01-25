Manitou Springs, CO

Don't Miss the 28th Annual Fruitcake Toss in Manitou Springs

Fruitcake is a holiday staple. The sweet treat made with dried or candied fruits and nuts is a tradition that some love and others don't.

Love it or hate it - it's time to toss the fruitcake!

On Saturday, January 28th, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., don't miss "The Great Fruitcake Toss" at Memorial Park (502 Manitou Avenue) in Manitou Springs.

The annual toss began in 1996 when some fun-loving locals started throwing fruitcakes in the park. A spontaneous game became a popular event celebrating its 28th anniversary this year.

There are four competitive categories open to all age groups. They include distance (how far can you throw a fruitcake?), accuracy (toss a fruitcake through increasingly smaller hoops), balance (run through a course while balancing the cake on a spatula), and basket cake (toss the cake into baskets).

Guests can bake a fruitcake to toss or buy one for $5 at the entry table. For those with a homemade cake, a member of the "Fruitcake Tech Inspect" team will need to clear the item before it can be used.

Fruitcake enthusiasts can compete in as many categories as they like or until their fruitcake is all tuckered out. Each activity requires one ticket, and the tickets are one dollar each.

Competitors can also exchange a non-perishable food item for a ticket (a maximum of ten tickets per family). The collected food will be donated to the Manitou Springs Food Pantry.

If you have a tasty fruitcake recipe too good for tossing, enter it into the "Great Fruitcake Bake-Off." The only requirement is that the cake has flour, fruit, and nuts, and the winning baker will get a $75 prize package from Collin Street Bakery. Sign-up for the contest here.

I'll see you there!

