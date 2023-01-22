This Colorado Gem Is the #2 "Best Small Town to Visit in the United States" according to U.S. News & World Report

Photo by Sheelah Brennan on Unsplash

Small towns can be fantastic vacation spots, offering a change of pace from the hustle and bustle of larger cities. These destinations tend to be less crowded and more affordable (sometimes), with unique shops, restaurants, and experiences.

Colorado is full of small towns with big charm, and one of them earned the #2 spot on the recent U.S. News & World Report rankings for "Best Small Town to Visit in the United States." This honor goes to Telluride.

Telluride, Colorado, is a quaint, picturesque mountain town located in the southwestern part of the state. It is a year-round playground offering fantastic hiking, skiing, and camping. The Victorian-era architecture and mining history add to the charm of this town.

People flock from all over the nation to attend the town's popular festivals like the Telluride Film Festival, Telluride Bluegrass Festival, and the Telluride Jazz Festival.

It is not unusual to see celebrities walking around Telluride, and the beautiful scenery and landscape have been on the big screen. "The Hateful Eight," a critically acclaimed movie directed by Quentin Tarantino, was filmed at the Schmid Family Ranch , located 10 miles west of Telluride. The remote ranch was an ideal location for the Western thriller.

It is no surprise that Telluride is one of the best small towns to visit in the United States. It is an excellent destination for people who love the outdoors and want to experience small-town charm in a beautiful mountain setting, but it comes at a cost. It can be an expensive vacation!

If Telluride is outside your budget, two other Colorado towns are on the top 25 list: Steamboat Springs (#9) and Breckenridge (#11).

According to U.S. News & World Report, the #1 best small town to visit in the United States is Bar Harbor, Maine.

For this ranking, a small town has a population of less than 50,000. The rankings are based on data from travel publications, local experts (hotel concierges, local travel and lifestyle editors, and tourism board representatives), and travelers to the destination.