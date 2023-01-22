Telluride, CO

This Colorado Gem Is the #2 "Best Small Town to Visit in the United States" according to U.S. News & World Report

Colorado Jill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VvBL2_0kNK9U4a00
Photo bySheelah BrennanonUnsplash

Small towns can be fantastic vacation spots, offering a change of pace from the hustle and bustle of larger cities. These destinations tend to be less crowded and more affordable (sometimes), with unique shops, restaurants, and experiences.

Colorado is full of small towns with big charm, and one of them earned the #2 spot on the recent U.S. News & World Report rankings for "Best Small Town to Visit in the United States." This honor goes to Telluride.

Telluride, Colorado, is a quaint, picturesque mountain town located in the southwestern part of the state. It is a year-round playground offering fantastic hiking, skiing, and camping. The Victorian-era architecture and mining history add to the charm of this town.

People flock from all over the nation to attend the town's popular festivals like the Telluride Film Festival, Telluride Bluegrass Festival, and the Telluride Jazz Festival.

It is not unusual to see celebrities walking around Telluride, and the beautiful scenery and landscape have been on the big screen. "The Hateful Eight," a critically acclaimed movie directed by Quentin Tarantino, was filmed at the Schmid Family Ranch, located 10 miles west of Telluride. The remote ranch was an ideal location for the Western thriller.

It is no surprise that Telluride is one of the best small towns to visit in the United States. It is an excellent destination for people who love the outdoors and want to experience small-town charm in a beautiful mountain setting, but it comes at a cost. It can be an expensive vacation!

If Telluride is outside your budget, two other Colorado towns are on the top 25 list: Steamboat Springs (#9) and Breckenridge (#11).

According to U.S. News & World Report, the #1 best small town to visit in the United States is Bar Harbor, Maine.

For this ranking, a small town has a population of less than 50,000. The rankings are based on data from travel publications, local experts (hotel concierges, local travel and lifestyle editors, and tourism board representatives), and travelers to the destination.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# travel# lifestyle# vacation# small town# outdoor recreation

Comments / 7

Published by

Outdoor Explorer | Animal Lover | History Fan | Fun Seeker | Community-Minded Writer

Colorado Springs, CO
2K followers

More from Colorado Jill

Colorado Springs, CO

The Colorado Springs Downtown Development Authority is offering a $1,000 reward for the return of a local landmark

(Colorado Springs, CO) For more than half a decade, Michelle's Chocolatiers & Ice Cream, a family-owned business on Tejon Street, was the place to go for sweet treats. The popular downtown shop served ice cream, soda, handmade ribbon candy, and delicious chocolate. The confectionery was a favorite with locals, and it received national attention when the store was featured on Season One (episode 23) of the Food Network's "Food Finds."

Read full story
2 comments
Divide, CO

This Colorado Town Has a Donkey for a Mayor

Every two years, the town of Divide, Colorado, elects a new mayor in a hotly contested race. A background in politics is not required, but being a fun-loving, attention-seeking animal with a solid fanbase is helpful.

Read full story
1 comments
Manitou Springs, CO

Don't Miss the 28th Annual Fruitcake Toss in Manitou Springs

Fruitcake is a holiday staple. The sweet treat made with dried or candied fruits and nuts is a tradition that some love and others don't. Love it or hate it - it's time to toss the fruitcake!

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Historic and Unusual Points of Interest in Downtown Colorado Springs

(Colorado Springs, CO) Downtown Colorado Springs is a bustling historic area with fantastic food, great shopping, interesting outdoor art, and some surprisingly unique experiences.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

The Old Mutt Hut Provides a Loving Home to Abandoned Senior Dogs

(Colorado Springs, CO) A dog makes life better. They are good therapists, reliable workout buddies, and fierce security guards all rolled up into one loyal and loving companion.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Local breweries craft new flavors for a limited-time-only beer quest

(Colorado Springs, CO) For those who enjoy a good beer, supporting local businesses, and the satisfaction of completing a quest, the Neighborhood Brew Passport program might be right for you.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Giveaways, Discounts, and Special Guests at "Bricks & Minifigs" Grand Opening on Saturday

(Colorado Springs, CO) If you build it, they will come. Bricks & Minifigs, a store specializing in all things LEGO®, has arrived in Colorado Springs. The shop sells bulk bricks, new, used, & retired LEGO® sets, and an impressive selection of Minifigures.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Just Love Coffee Cafe's first Colorado Springs location is now open

(Colorado Springs, CO) After months of anticipation, Just Love Coffee Cafe at the Creekwalk opened its doors this week. It is the first eatery of its kind in Colorado Springs. The cafe serves high-quality, hand-roasted coffee blends and a menu with a unique twist - everything is cooked on a waffle iron! This list includes sandwiches, omelets, and a delicious selection of sweet & savory waffles.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Is Putting Shipping Containers to Good Use

(Colorado Springs, CO) The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs uses more than 3,500 heads of romaine lettuce each month. The zoo's world-renowned giraffe herd enjoys the leafy greens, especially when a cute toddler is hand-feeding it to them.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

This Springs Restaurant Is One of Colorado's Best Brunch Spots, According to Open Table

(Colorado Springs, CO) Open Table, an online restaurant reservation company, analyzes over 400,000 new dining reviews monthly and consolidates the information into a list of favorites.

Read full story
3 comments
Golden, CO

The City of Golden Is Going to the Dogs

Colorado hosts some fantastic parties, and when dogs are invited, the festivities are even better. On Saturday, February 4th, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., golden retrievers will be the guests of honor in Golden, Colorado. The historic town is hosting "Goldens in Golden," an annual event to celebrate National Golden Retriever Day (February 3rd). All friendly, well-behaved, leashed golden retrievers are welcome!

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

A Colorado Springs Bear That Never Hibernates

(Colorado Springs, CO) Colorado Springs has beautiful parks, fabulous museums, sunny weather, and a bear that never hibernates. In the southwest part of the city, there is a large Zuni bear sculpture in the front yard of a residential home. The bear has been there for years and was initially a chalk-white bear that stood in stark contrast to the green and brown landscape.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Free Things to Do in Colorado Springs on Cold Days

(Colorado Springs, CO) Winter weather can be unpredictable, especially in Colorado. Thankfully, Colorado Springs has numerous free indoor activities for a chilly day. Fountain Creek Nature Center is a well-designed facility with interactive and educational displays for all ages.

Read full story
Colorado State

National Park 2023 Free Entrance Days and Participating Colorado Locations

(Colorado) Some of the most beautiful scenery in the country is found in national parks. There are lush forests, rugged mountains, and vast plains with spectacular colors, fresh air, and fascinating wildlife.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

First Day Hike at Cheyenne Mountain State Park on January 1st

(Colorado Springs, CO) A growing nationwide holiday tradition is welcoming the new year with a winter hike, an outdoor activity that helps set the tone for a healthy year. A winter hike is more fun (and safer) with company!

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Last Week to Visit the Award-Winning Electric Safari at CMZoo

Electric Safari at Cheyenne Moutain ZooPhoto byAuthor. (Colorado Springs, CO) Electric Safari at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has been named the 2022 third-best zoo light display by USA Today, an honor they have won for the last four years.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

AdAmAn Alley in Downtown Colorado Springs Is Worth a Visit

AdAmAn Alley in downtown Colorado SpringsPhoto byAuthor. (Colorado Springs, CO) After six months of construction and one weather-related grand opening delay, AdAmAn Alley in downtown Colorado Springs is open to the public.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Colorado Claims Several World Records in 2022

It was a record-setting year for Colorado, thanks to hula hoops, carabiners, and wrapping paper. In May 2022, Jenny Doan set two hula hoop world records in Denver. She climbed the most consecutive stairs while hula-hooping (10,241), and one day later, she spun the most hula-hoops ever while suspended upside down (23).

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Canine Airport Therapy Squad (CATS) Helps Stressed Travelers

Airports can be stressful, especially during the holidays when there are crowds, long lines, and weather-related delays. Denver International Airport (DEN) is one of the world's busiest airports, and to help manage travel stress, the facility has a Canine Airport Therapy Squad (CATS).

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy