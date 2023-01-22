Colorado Springs, CO

Historic and Unusual Points of Interest in Downtown Colorado Springs

Colorado Jill

Photo byImage by Social Butterfly from Pixabay

(Colorado Springs, CO) Downtown Colorado Springs is a bustling historic area with fantastic food, great shopping, interesting outdoor art, and some surprisingly unique experiences.

Downtown Camping on a Rooftop

Kinship Landing, a downtown boutique hotel, offers a unique camping experience. The hotel has a fourth-floor flat turf camping area with a private bathroom where guests can set up their own campsite and enjoy stunning views of Pikes Peak in the heart of downtown.

Bring a tent, sleeping bag, and hammock (or rent this equipment from the hotel) and enjoy a night under the stars after a fun evening downtown. This urban, bear-proof campsite has indoor plumbing, Brooklinen towels, and a restaurant a few floors down.

The camp deck sleeps up to six and starts at $89/plus tax per night. Learn more here.

Location: 415 S. Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TtMEp_0kKKnTRd00
A marker identifying the location of Fountain Colony's first stakePhoto byAuthor

Founders Stake

The first stake of the Fountain Colony, a community that would later become Colorado Springs, was driven into the ground on July 31st, 1871, at the SE corner of Cascade and Pikes Peak Avenue.

A replica marker identifying the location of the first stake stands near the Pikes Peak Range Riders Memorial, across the street from the Antlers Hotel.

This historic site marks the beginning of Colorado Springs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29rgxE_0kKKnTRd00
Entrance to The Rabbit Hole in Colorado SpringsPhoto byAuthor

City Morgue Turned Restaurant

There is plenty of great dining in downtown Colorado Springs, but The Rabbit Hole has more than good food. It has a spooky story! The Rabbit Hole occupies space that was once the city morgue.

As you walk down the stairs to the restaurant, it feels like entering another time.

The former morgue has transformed into a softly lit space with exposed brick walls and unique "Alice in Wonderland"-themed art. The upscale restaurant has a full bar and menu that changes seasonally, so there is always something new to try.

The popular restaurant is often booked weeks in advance, so make reservations early.

Location: 101 North Tejon Street. The entrance to the restaurant is on Kiowa Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LxYcE_0kKKnTRd00
The Candy Bar in Colorado SpringsPhoto byAuthor

Colorado's Largest Lollipop

The Candy Bar in downtown Colorado Springs has several claims to fame. The store reports that they have the world's largest gummy bear, the world's most sour candy, and Colorado's largest lollipop.

The giant gummy bear, Mr. Bector (also known as Big Hector), is for display only, but there is a 5-pound replica of the bear for sale.

The store's enormous lollipop is not an edible treat, but it provides a great backdrop for photos.

In addition to the famous treats, the store has a large assortment of chocolate, fudge, candy apples, bulk candy, specialty sodas, retro candy, and candy-related merchandise. It's a sweet spot on Tejon Street.

Location: 124 N. Tejon Street, Colorado Springs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fVYxQ_0kKKnTRd00
Photo byAuthor

AdAmAn Alley

A new point of interest in downtown Colorado Springs is AdAmAn Alley. This recently renovated thoroughfare is a tribute to the AdAmAn Club, a dedicated group of climbers who do an amazing fireworks display from the top of Pikes Peak every New Year's Eve.

The alley has painted murals, vinyl murals of photographs, a small sculpture garden with native plants, and a welcome arch between the historic Carlton and Hibbard buildings at 15 and 17 South Tejon Street.

Read more about AdAmAn Alley here.

There are so many treasures downtown. What are your favorite spots?

