The Old Mutt Hut Provides a Loving Home to Abandoned Senior Dogs

Photo by Jairo Alzate on Unsplash

(Colorado Springs, CO) A dog makes life better. They are good therapists, reliable workout buddies, and fierce security guards all rolled up into one loyal and loving companion.

In their golden years, dogs deserve to reap the benefits of a job well done, but sadly, some aging dogs find themselves without a home.

In some cases, the dogs are homeless because their owner passed away or moved to a pet-free assisted living facility. In other situations, the animal's medical needs have presented a financial hardship that the owner can no longer afford.

Whatever the reason, when a senior dog enters an animal shelter, it is often a heartbreaking story.

Sadly, senior animals are more difficult to adopt, and some live out their remaining time in a shelter. These pets deserve a better ending, and The Old Mutt Hut is helping to make it happen.

The Old Mutt Hut is a canine "retirement home" that provides love, companionship, medical care, and a safe haven for abandoned senior dogs.

The non-profit organization, located about 35 minutes east of Colorado Springs, works with area shelters and rescue centers to provide a home for difficult-to-adopt older dogs.

The dogs at The Old Mutt Hut don't live in cages. They rest on couches and beds or nap on the outside deck. The animals are free to move around their space, and they have a live-in caregiver, dedicated volunteers, and a pack of senior canine friends for company.

It is a loving home where vulnerable animals can spend their final months or years.

Photo by Sebastian Coman Travel on Unsplash

Help Wanted

The Old Mutt Hut is a state-licensed facility supported 100% by donations, and there are many ways to help this worthwhile organization.

They gratefully accept monetary donations, gift cards (Petco, PetSmart, Bijou Animal Hospital, gas cards), and items from their wish list.

They also need volunteers to walk, bathe, and spend quality time with the senior dogs. There is a need for event coordinators, art donations (for fundraising events), tech support, and laborers to help with house and yard projects. Learn more about the numerous volunteer opportunities here.

Every contribution, large or small, makes a difference to this deserving pack!

Related article:

Doggy Day Out Provides a Welcome Break for Shelter Dogs