Local breweries craft new flavors for a limited-time-only beer quest

(Colorado Springs, CO) For those who enjoy a good beer, supporting local businesses, and the satisfaction of completing a quest, the Neighborhood Brew Passport program might be right for you.

Starting January 14th through February 17th, seven downtown Colorado Springs breweries are participating in a limited-time-only passport program.

The breweries are offering lagers made with Colorado-sourced grains, each specifically crafted for this program. When you order a pint of the neighborhood brew, you get a stamp on the passport. It's easy, and you have better odds than winning the Mega Millions jackpot.

Each stamp qualifies you to win prizes at the "Neighborhood Passport" party on February 18th at Red Swing Brewhouse (521 S. Tejon Street).

The prizes include seven gift packages (one from each brewery) and a grand prize with gifts from all the participating breweries. The more stamps you collect, the more chances to win.

The breweries are:

Bells Brothers Brewing - Black Lager with mulling spices and orange peel

- Black Lager with mulling spices and orange peel Brass Brewing Company - Baltic Porter

- Baltic Porter Local Relic Artisan Ales - Dobblebock - (Closed Monday and Tuesday)

- Dobblebock - (Closed Monday and Tuesday) Mash Mechanix Brewing Company - Dobblebock

- Dobblebock Pikes Peak Brewing Company - Smoked Spruce Tip Amber Lager

- Smoked Spruce Tip Amber Lager Phantom Canyon Brewing Company - Cottonwood Smoked Helles Lager

- Cottonwood Smoked Helles Lager Red Swing Brewhouse - Schwartzbier Black Lager

The free passport can be found at any participating brewery.

Pike Ride, a fleet of electric assist bikes, will offer two free 30-minute bike trips between January 14th and February 18th with the coupon code CRAFTBEER. There are numerous bike hubs downtown for easy pick-up and drop-off, but use care when riding a bike after visiting a brewery.

