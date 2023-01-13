Colorado Springs, CO

Just Love Coffee Cafe's first Colorado Springs location is now open

Colorado Jill

(Colorado Springs, CO) After months of anticipation, Just Love Coffee Cafe at the Creekwalk opened its doors this week. It is the first eatery of its kind in Colorado Springs.

The cafe serves high-quality, hand-roasted coffee blends and a menu with a unique twist - everything is cooked on a waffle iron! This list includes sandwiches, omelets, and a delicious selection of sweet & savory waffles.

Just Love Coffee Cafe started as an online coffee business in 2009, serving customers in the Nashville area. The founders, Robb and Emily Webb, wanted to build a company that gave back to the community, specifically helping families going through the expensive adoption process.

As parents of adopted children, they wanted to help others.

The Webb's online coffee business with a giving heart quickly grew and in 2011, the first "Just Love Coffee Cafe" opened in Tennessee.

In the last twelve years, the business has grown into a nationwide franchise with locations throughout the United States, and now there is one in Colorado Springs.

Things have certainly changed for this company over the years, but one key part is the same, their commitment to giving back to the community!

Just Love Coffee Cafe at the Creekwalk (140 E. Cheyenne Road, Colorado Springs) is open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sunday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Stop by and support this new business.

After enjoying an award-winning coffee and a meal, take some time to stroll around the beautiful Creekwalk. There are several Starr Kempf sculptures on the property that you can read more about here.

