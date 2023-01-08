This Springs Restaurant Is One of Colorado's Best Brunch Spots, According to Open Table

Photo by Photo by Joseph Gonzalez on Unsplash

(Colorado Springs, CO) Open Table, an online restaurant reservation company, analyzes over 400,000 new dining reviews monthly and consolidates the information into a list of favorites.

Recently, a Colorado Springs restaurant earned a spot on the "Diner's Choice" for "Best Restaurant for Brunch in Denver/Colorado."

The eatery is Urban Steam American Bistro - the only Colorado Springs restaurant to make the top ten.

Urban Steam, established in 2012, is an espresso bar, cocktail lounge, and full-service bistro. The eatery is in a converted warehouse in the historic Mill Street neighborhood just south of downtown Colorado Springs.

The popular restaurant serves breakfast/brunch every day of the week until 2:30 p.m. They have fantastic sweet and savory waffles like the "Monkey Wrench" (a waffle with Nutella, bananas, and whipped cream topped with caramel, chocolate, and walnuts) and the "Sierra Madre Azul" (a waffle topped with salsa, carnitas pulled pork, two eggs, and cheese).

The waffles come in half or full size to satisfy all appetites.

The bistro has delicious in-house roasted coffee and an extensive brunch cocktail menu. For those who need a special brunch pick-me-up, try the "Bloody Hairy" with habanera-infused vodka, a spicy tomato & vegetable blend, and candied bacon.

Urban Steam is an excellent brunch spot, and they also have a fantastic lunch and dinner menu that is available until 9:00 p.m. Reservations are highly recommended. Browse the menu and make reservations here.

Location: 1025 S. Sierra Madre Street, Colorado Springs

