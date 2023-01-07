The City of Golden Is Going to the Dogs

Photo by Jenny Marvin on Unsplash

Colorado hosts some fantastic parties, and when dogs are invited, the festivities are even better.

On Saturday, February 4th, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., golden retrievers will be the guests of honor in Golden, Colorado. The historic town is hosting "Goldens in Golden," an annual event to celebrate National Golden Retriever Day (February 3rd). All friendly, well-behaved, leashed golden retrievers are welcome!

The meet and greet for pups and owners will start at 11:00 a.m. at Parfet Park near the Golden Visitor Center (1010 Washington Avenue). There will be free "pup cup" treats, an opportunity to take a professional photo under a miniature version of Golden's welcome arch, vendor booths, and free dog goodie bags.

At 11:45 a.m., dogs and owners will parade down Washington Avenue, stopping at the "Welcome to Golden" arch for a group photo. The iconic arch was erected in 1949 and listed on the States Register of Historic Places in 2000. It is the perfect spot for a souvenir photo.

The official "Goldens in Golden" event ends at 1:00 p.m. and then guests can enjoy the other dog-friendly activities in town including patio dining, exploring the outdoor art scene, and hiking.

There is no cost to participate in the event, but please RSVP so there will be enough treats and goodie bags for every dog.

The festivities are weather dependent and will be canceled for inclement conditions such as snow and/or ice. Check the "Goldens in Golden" Facebook page shortly before the event for any last-minute weather-related information.

This popular dog party is often well attended, and there is plenty of convenient parking in one of the two parking garages on Jackson Street between 11th and 13th Street. The first two hours are free. For directions and more information, go here.

I'll see you in Golden on February 4th!

