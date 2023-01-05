Colorado Springs, CO

Free Things to Do in Colorado Springs on Cold Days

(Colorado Springs, CO) Winter weather can be unpredictable, especially in Colorado. Thankfully, Colorado Springs has numerous free indoor activities for a chilly day.

Fountain Creek Nature Center

Fountain Creek Nature Center is a well-designed facility with interactive and educational displays for all ages.

There is a wall of windows with comfortable chairs and binoculars for winter bird and animal watching. While staying warm, guests can listen to recorded sounds of birds such as the American Robin, Killdeer, Northern Flicker, Song Sparrow, and House Wren.

The nature center has a reading area for young children with books, dress-up clothes, puzzles, and animal puppets. There is a "Critter Cam" with video footage of the nighttime animal activity in the park and lots of hands-on displays to entertain older kids and adults.

The Fountain Creek Nature Center is a fun and free indoor venue that is perfect on a cold day. Go here for more information.

Location: 320 Pepper Grass Lane, Fountain, Colorado

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lePDc_0k3BDZGc00
Wildlife Mountain at Scheels in Colorado SpringsPhoto byAuthor

Scheels

Scheels, an employee-owned sporting goods store, combines shopping and entertainment. The impressive store has a 16,000-gallon salt-water aquarium at the entrance and an indoor Ferris wheel that costs $1.00/per person to ride. Purchase tokens at any cash register or customer service.

There are numerous taxidermy animals on display throughout the store. Scheels might have more critters than the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, although they are not nearly as lively. The largest exhibit is "Wildlife Mountain" with over 200 taxidermy-preserved animals.

There are photo opportunities and animatronic displays that are free, and a small two-lane bowling alley that is $1.00 for five frames. It is a fun store to explore, especially on a chilly day. Read more about this fantastic venue here.

Location: 1226 Interquest Parkway, Colorado Springs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hprd1_0k3BDZGc00
Penrose Heritage Museum in Colorado SpringsPhoto byAuthor

Penrose Heritage Museum

The Penrose Heritage Museum, located on the grounds of The Broadmoor resort, is another free hidden gem. The venue has a spectacular display of vintage carriages and fifteen race cars from the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

The museum also has an impressive collection of photos, memorabilia, film clips, and artifacts from Spencer and Julie Penrose, a prominent Colorado Springs couple who founded The Broadmoor, the Pikes Peak Highway, and the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

Learn more about the museum here.

Museum visitors can park for free in The Broadmoor parking garage which is next to the museum. Parking will be validated for up to 1.5 hours.

Location: 11 Lake Circle, Colorado Springs

Library

The Pikes Peak Library District is a fantastic community resource with thousands of books, DVDs, audiobooks, and magazines. It is a comfortable place to read, work, use the computer, or participate in special events.

There are fifteen library branches in Colorado Springs, and they offer a variety of free programming for children, teens, and adults. Upcoming events include storytime, book clubs, painting lessons, stuffed animal sleepovers, children's French lessons, and much more. Find the January calendar here.

Another popular library resource is the Library of Things, a non-traditional collection with practical and cost-saving items like free passes to local museums, a seed garden, hotspots, board games, USB microphones, and book club sets. All of these items are available for check-out with a library card.

Learn more about the Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45mtcp_0k3BDZGc00
Planetarium and STEM Center at the U.S.A.F.A.Photo byAuthor

Planetarium

The Planetarium and STEM Center on the United States Air Force Academy campus is an indoor activity the entire family will enjoy.

The 100-seat planetarium has theater-style reclining chairs that offer a full-dome viewing experience of full-length movies and live shows.

The show times change seasonally, and it is always free. In January, there are two shows on Friday (12:30 and 1:30 p.m.) and four on Saturday (12:30, 1:30, 3:00, and 4:00 p.m.).

Seats are limited, so it is best to arrive early. Go here for the weekly schedule, movie summaries, and running times.

Location: 2120 Cadet Drive, United States Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs (use this map instead of entering the address into a GPS. The GPS directions will take you to the wrong location.) Allow 10-15 minutes to drive to the facility after entering the Academy's North Gate. To access the United States Air Force Academy, visitors need a driver's license or military I.D. and proof of vehicle insurance.

The Pikes Peak Cultural Pass Provides Free Admission to Local Museums

