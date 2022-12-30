First Day Hike at Cheyenne Mountain State Park on January 1st

Photo by Photo by Andréas BRUN on Unsplash

(Colorado Springs, CO) A growing nationwide holiday tradition is welcoming the new year with a winter hike, an outdoor activity that helps set the tone for a healthy year. A winter hike is more fun (and safer) with company!

On Sunday, January 1st, from 10:00 a.m. until noon, Cheyenne Mountain State Park (410 JL Ranch Heights Road) will host their annual "First Day Hike."

Hikers of all ages will meet at the Limekiln Trailhead shortly before 10:00 a.m. There will be three routes to select from including one, three, and five-mile options.

A state park pass is required to enter the park ($10/daily, $80/annual), but there is no additional fee for the hike. No reservations are required.

Goodies will be hidden along all the trails for the park's third annual "First Day" scavenger hunt. A morning of outdoor exercise, treasure hunting, and family fun is a great way to start the new year.

After the hike, stop at the park's visitor center for free hot chocolate and cookies from the Friends of Cheyenne Mountain State Park.

There are benefits to a winter hike like beautiful scenery, fewer crowds, and easier-to-spot animal tracks. It is important to dress for the weather and bring plenty of water for the cold-weather outing.

"First Day" hikes began in Massachusetts in 1992 and became a nationwide program in 2012. The start of a new calendar year is full of possibilities, new habits, and healthier routines. Join people around the nation by welcoming 2023 with fresh air, exercise, and community.

Go here for a list of "First Day" hikes statewide.