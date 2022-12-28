Last Week to Visit the Award-Winning Electric Safari at CMZoo

Electric Safari at Cheyenne Moutain Zoo Photo by Author

(Colorado Springs, CO) Electric Safari at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has been named the 2022 third-best zoo light display by USA Today, an honor they have won for the last four years.

The popular holiday attraction is open through January 1st, so don't miss the opportunity to experience this fantastic illuminated mountainside zoo.

The 50+ acre decorated venue has animal-themed light sculptures, colorful light displays, and giant illuminated inflatables including a penguin, lemur, frog, butterfly, orangutan, and more.

Electric Safari at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Photo by Author

The holiday decor is beautiful, but the animals are the real stars of Electric Safari. The zoo is a different experience at night when the nocturnal animals are more active. The mountain lions, leopards, and the tiger were amazing to watch as they explored their habitats.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs Photo by Author

Select animal exhibits are open during Electic Safari: African Rift Valley (giraffe feeding is available for an additional fee), Asian Highlands, Australia Walkabout (budgie feeding is available for a small fee), Encounter Africa, Rocky Mountain Wild (except the grizzly bears), and Waters Edge: Africa.

There are also interactive and educational animal experiences at The Loft.

Electric Safari at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Photo by Author

For an additional $3 per person, guests can ride the Sky Ride for a phenomenal view of the zoo and city lights (weather permitting).

Advanced, timed tickets are required, and they are still available for this week. There is a $5 discount (which can be stacked with senior and military discounts) for visiting on Wednesday or Thursday, non-peak days. Tickets are available here.

Related article:

An Unexpected Treasure Is Under the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Drain Cover