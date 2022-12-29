Colorado Springs, CO

AdAmAn Alley in Downtown Colorado Springs Is Worth a Visit

Colorado Jill

AdAmAn Alley in downtown Colorado Springs

(Colorado Springs, CO) After six months of construction and one weather-related grand opening delay, AdAmAn Alley in downtown Colorado Springs is open to the public.

The grand opening ceremony was on Wednesday, December 28th.

The alley is a tribute to the AdAmAn Club, an organization celebrating its 100th anniversary this month. Every year since 1922, dedicated club members and guest climbers have made the arduous cold-weather trek up Pikes Peak to welcome the new year with fireworks. It is a holiday tradition that the community looks forward to every year. Read more about the history here.

A mural in AdAmAn Alley in Colorado Springs

AdAmAn Alley has painted murals, vinyl murals of photographs, a small sculpture garden with native plants, and a welcome arch between the historic Carlton and Hibbard buildings at 15 and 17 South Tejon Street. Each piece shares a part of the AdAmAn Club's amazing history and highlights the impact they have had on the Pikes Peak region.

Composite photo of the fireworks on Pikes Peak taken by photographer Daniel Forster

The construction of AdAmAn Alley began in June 2022 and was completed in November. The total project cost was over two million dollars, and most of the funds went to utility upgrades, including rehabilitating a wastewater pipe installed in the late 1800s. 

Before the renovation, there were over 20 dumpsters and six containers for oil recycling in the alley. These receptacles were serviced by several different waste management companies, contributing to heavy traffic in the area. The trash and recycling are now consolidated into two compactors and one oil recycling bin.

AdAmAn Alley in Colorado Springs

The alley, no longer lined with dumpsters, is a clean, attractive thoroughfare with historical images and beautiful artwork. It is a welcome addition to downtown Colorado Springs.

