Colorado Claims Several World Records in 2022

Photo by Image by Peter Fischer from Pixabay

It was a record-setting year for Colorado, thanks to hula hoops, carabiners, and wrapping paper.

In May 2022, Jenny Doan set two hula hoop world records in Denver. She climbed the most consecutive stairs while hula-hooping (10,241), and one day later, she spun the most hula-hoops ever while suspended upside down (23).

On June 18th, 2022, in Loveland, Colorado, Luke Lorick set the world's record for the longest backward cornhole shot, an impressive 36-foot 7-inch throw.

In late June, Modern Woodmen of America claimed the world's record for the longest chain of carabiners at their 2022 National Convention in Aurora, Colorado. The chain length was 3,188 feet and .29 inches long. The record-breaking feat was a fundraiser for the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI), Denver chapter.

A family team of eight holds the world's record for the fastest time to wrap a person with wrapping paper. The task was completed in 41.10 seconds! A record-breaking event during a July family vacation in Estes Park, Colorado.

Two world records were established on July 15th, 2022, at the Hardrock 100, an ultramarathon endurance race in Silverthorne, Colorado. The course is run either clockwise or counter-clockwise depending on the year. This year, Courtney Dauwalter (26 hours 44 minutes and 36 seconds) and Kílian Jornet (21 hours 36 minutes and 24 seconds) set the record for the female and male fastest-ever clockwise race.

In September 2022, Generation Wild Colorado, a movement encouraging kids to get outside, created the world's longest continuous hopscotch course at Chatfield State Park in Littleton, Colorado. At 4.37 miles, it edged out the previous record holder by .27 miles.

As we say goodbye to 2022, it's time to start preparing for a record-breaking 2023.