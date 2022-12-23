Furry, Four-Legged Volunteers Help Airport Travelers Manage Stress

Photo by Image by Lenka Novotná from Pixabay

(Denver, CO) Airports can be stressful, especially during the holidays when there are crowds, long lines, and weather-related delays. Denver International Airport (DEN) is one of the world's busiest airports, and to help manage travel stress, the facility has a Canine Airport Therapy Squad (CATS).

There are 87 pet-owner teams in this squad who stroll through the airport to provide smiles, comfort, and tail wags to airport guests. It is a dog-dominated program, but there is one domestic shorthair cat named Xeli.

There are typically three "CATS" visits a day (the holiday schedule may be different), and each is approximately two hours. There are plenty of opportunities to pet, hug, or take photos with the friendly animal crew, and they are easily recognized by their violet plaid vest that says "Pet Me."

The CATS program started in 2015 with 28 teams and continues to grow yearly. In December 2021, DEN's animal therapy squad was recognized by The Guinness Book of World Records for having the world's largest airport therapy-animal program. An impressive claim to fame for Denver's busy international airport.

Research has shown that interacting with dogs and cats can reduce cortisol levels, a stress-related hormone. Since airports and stress often go hand in hand, this program is a welcome resource for passengers, especially during the busy holiday season.

If you find yourself at DEN this month, check the airport's official Twitter page (@DENAirport) to see if any CATS are in the building. The airport will seem less stressful after spending quality time with a furry friend.

Safe travels!