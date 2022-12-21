The Story of the Frozen Five and the Centennial NYE Fireworks Display From Pikes Peak

Photo by Craig Bradford on Unsplash

(Colorado Springs, CO) In 1922, five men looking for an exciting way to celebrate New Year's Eve climbed to the Pikes Peak summit with packs full of rockets and flares.

The snow-covered ground and frigid temperatures made for a challenging climb, but the "Frozen Five" (as they would later be called) persevered and reached the old summit house on top of Pikes Peak. The five climbers were brothers Fred and Ed Morath, Fred Barr (builder of the Barr Trail), Harry Standley (photographer), and Willis Magee. All were experienced mountaineers.

At midnight on New Year's Eve, the men celebrated with flares, fireworks, and a large bonfire - a party seen for miles.

A mural of the AdAmAn Club climbers in AdAmAn Alley in Colorado Springs Photo by Author

The carefully planned and executed holiday climb and fireworks show were publicized by local newspapers, and the public loved it.

A few months later, the "Frozen Five" formed an official club to continue the unique Pikes Peak New Year's Eve tradition that had garnered so much local and national interest. The charter members named the new venture the AdAmAn Club ("add a man").

Every year since 1922, dedicated club members and guest climbers have made the arduous cold-weather trek up Pikes Peak to welcome the new year with fireworks. This celebration has become a beloved holiday tradition for the Pikes Peak region.

The 2022 New Year's Eve fireworks show will mark the 100th climb for the AdAmAn Club.

Composite photo in AdAmAn Alley of the NYE fireworks on Pikes Peak. The photographer was Daniel Forster Photo by Author

This year's dedicated group will climb for two days, stopping at Barr Camp for the night on December 30th. The club plans to reach the Timberline A-Frame (an emergency shelter built by the Forest Service in 1964) around 11:00 a.m. on December 31st.

If the clouds cooperate, watch for mirror flashing from the climbers between 11:00 and 11:30 a.m.

At 9:00 p.m. on New Year's Eve, the AdAmAn crew will fire five shells to honor the five charter members of the club, and the fantastic fireworks show will begin at midnight.

The AdAmAn Club is an elite climbing group that has remained true to its name. The club accepts one new member a year, except for 1930 when two men joined, and 1942 when there were no additions due to World War II. There are currently 104 members (male and female), and there have been 401 guest climbers.

To be considered for membership, you must be a guest climber at least once, but often several times. The guest climber application opens on September 1st of every year.

Five adventurous men set off on a winter climb one hundred years ago to celebrate the new year in a spectacular way, a tradition that remains to this day. The New Year's Eve fireworks display from the top of Pikes Peak is a hometown holiday celebration like no other.