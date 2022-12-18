Orphaned Bear Cubs Return Home for the Winter

Photo by Image by David Mark from Pixabay

(Colorado) One of the benefits of living in Colorado is the abundant wildlife. It is fun to see wild deer, elk, turkeys, and bobcats sharing the trails and open spaces around the state, but sometimes an encounter between a human and an animal can be hazardous.

In May of 2022, a Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officer was notified that a bear had been shot and killed in Durango when it charged a landowner. When the officer arrived, he found two bear cubs in a nearby tree.

The cubs weighed only 15 pounds and were too young to survive alone. They were trapped and transported to Frisco Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, a facility for injured and orphaned animals.

CPW shared on Twitter that the cubs were raised as "hands-off" as possible which included employees and volunteers remaining out of the bears' sight and not talking around the enclosure. The interaction was limited to prevent the cubs from habituating to humans. During the six-month rehabilitation, the young bears were only directly handled once to put a GPS ear tag on them for tracking purposes.

At the rehabilitation facility, the cubs had a 1/3 acre enclosure with trees for climbing and raspberry bushes for foraging. This natural habitat helped them develop the necessary survival skills for their eventual release to the wild.

In six months, the bears grew from 15 to 105 pounds.

Last week, the orphaned cubs were released back into the wild. They were transported to an aspen grove on national forest land in southwest Colorado, where the cubs have a good chance of finding a den for the winter.

A story with a sad beginning can have a happy ending.