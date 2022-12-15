Holiday Events This Weekend in Colorado Springs (December 16-18)

Photo by Image by Terri Cnudde from Pixabay

(Colorado Springs, CO) There are several fun holiday events happening this weekend in Colorado Springs, many of which are free.

Holiday Open House

On Friday, December 16th, Library 21c (1175 Chapel Hills Drive) is hosting a Makerspace Holiday Open House. Visitors can drop by between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to explore the facility and make holiday crafts/gifts.

The Pikes Peak Library Makerspace has a variety of tools and equipment, like 3D printers and laser engraving & cutting machines, for making custom holiday items. The event is free, materials are provided, and all ages are welcome.

Walk-Through Light Display

This is the last weekend for the outdoor walk-through light display at St. Michael's Episcopal Church (7400 Tudor Road).

The holiday event has over 100,000 lights spread over three acres and includes dancing lights, a Frosty photo station, a Choir of Angels, musical displays, and a special North Pole mailbox where children can mail letters to Santa. They might even get a response from the jolly old elf!

It will be open on December 16th and 17th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Admission price is $5 per family or group. St. Michael's Episcopal Church asks that guests also consider donating a canned good(s) for local food banks or a new toy for a child in need.

For more information, go here.

Downtown Character Stroll

On Saturday, December 17th, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., join Santa, the Grinch, Elsa, Olaf, and Buddy the Elf in downtown Colorado Springs.

The characters will be in front of Acacia Park's new playground for photo opportunities between 11:00 and 11:15 a.m. After that, they will be strolling along Tejon and Bijou streets to visit with downtown guests and pose for photos until 1:00.

During this event, Underline, a fiber internet company, will serve complimentary hot beverages and snacks on the southwest corner of Tejon Street and Platte Avenue.

Holiday Lights

Twinkling lights in festive colors make the holiday season come alive, and there are beautiful lights all over the city. Timberline Landscaping has created a free Colorado Springs Christmas lights guide complete with a map, scavenger hunt, and music playlist.

Some properties are only lit during specific times, so click the location icon for complete details before driving to the house or business.

Go here to download or print the map.

Happy Holidays!