Texas Holds the Record for the World's Largest Gingerbread House

Photo by Photo by Isabela Kronemberger on Unsplash

Everything is bigger in Texas, even the gingerbread houses.

In 2013, the Traditions Club in Bryan, Texas, set a world record for the largest gingerbread house - an accomplishment that still stands today. The private golf club and residential community partnered with local health organizations to create the record-breaking masterpiece.

The 39,000+ cubic-foot structure was made with 2,925 pounds of brown sugar, 7,200 eggs, and 225 gallons of molasses. The spicy house also had 1,080 ounces of ground ginger and 720 ounces of ground cinnamon!

If someone had eaten it, they would have consumed 35,823,400 calories.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the structure was 60 feet long, 42 feet wide, and 10.1 feet tall at its highest point.

Visitors to the house could meet with Santa for a donation, and all net profits went to St. Joseph's Level II Trauma Center. It was an impressive, edible structure that broke a world record for a wonderful cause.

National Gingerbread House Day is on Monday, December 12th, and it is the perfect opportunity to channel your inner pastry chef. For inspiration, check out the gingerbread showpiece currently on display at The Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs.

The Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs Photo by author

The talented hotel baking team created a replica of a 1937 Flathead V-8 Cadillac Touring Car.

The sweet creation has many fun details like a clever "Sleigh" license plate (5L31GH), a decorated tree strapped to the car's top, and Santa in the driver's seat with several of his helpers peering out the windows.

The vintage car, made with 958 pounds of powdered sugar, 475 pounds of flour, and 200 pounds of granulated sugar, has macaroon fenders, a chocolate steering wheel, and sugar windows. It is an impressive creation.

What are your plans for National Gingerbread House Day?