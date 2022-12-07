The Broadmoor Hotel Is a Must-See Holiday Showpiece in Colorado Springs

The Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs Photo by the author

(Colorado Springs, CO) The Broadmoor resort is fabulous in every season, but it is especially magnificent during the holidays.

The Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs Photo by Photos by the author

The hotel lobby and first-floor sitting areas are adorned with strands of garland and white lights. The mezzanine level has a massive Christmas tree with gold and red ribbons and ornaments. It provides the perfect backdrop for a holiday photo.

An equally stunning, slightly smaller Christmas tree decorated in white, silver, and blue stands near a lovely fireplace creating a perfect spot to sit and enjoy a holiday moment.

The Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs Photo by the author

The mezzanine level is also home to the annual gingerbread masterpiece.

This year the talented pasty chefs created a replica of Spencer Penrose's 1937 Flathead V-8 Cadillac Touring Car.

The sweet creation has many fun details like a clever "Sleigh" license plate (5L31GH), a decorated tree strapped to the car's top, and Santa in the driver's seat with several of his helpers peering out the windows.

The Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs Photo by the author

The vintage car, made with 958 pounds of powdered sugar, 475 pounds of flour, and 200 pounds of granulated sugar, has macaroon fenders, a chocolate steering wheel, and sugar windows. It is an impressive creation!

At night, the resort property comes alive with millions of white lights. It is an indoor and outdoor holiday wonderland that is a must-see in Colorado Springs.

Local or non-registered hotel guests can enjoy the holiday decorations at The Broadmoor during the following timeframes:

Monday, November 28 – Thursday, December 1

Monday, December 5 – Thursday, December 8

Monday, December 12 – Thursday, December 15

Monday, December 19 – Tuesday, December 20

There is an on-site parking garage, and it is $3.00 per half hour.

Location: 1 Lake Avenue, Colorado Springs