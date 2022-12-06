Santa, Free Hot Cocoa, the Grinch, and Sweet Sales During the Downtown Holiday Stroll

Photo by Image by Jill Wellington from Pixabay

(Colorado Springs, CO) On Wednesday, December 7th, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., the popular "Holiday Stroll" returns to downtown Colorado Springs. Stores will have extended hours and one-night-only sales.

Shoppers can enjoy beautiful downtown lights and decorations while listening to festive music from the Colorado Dickens Carolers and Christmas Brass. Santa will be in the area to pose for photos, and the grumpy old Grinch will be sneaking around too.

If you need to warm up, The Perk Downtown will serve complimentary hot chocolate on the southwest corner of Tejon Street and Platte Avenue.

Don't forget about the Downtown Savings Pass, a free mobile passport with special offers and discounts at downtown shops and restaurants. Those who spend $50 or more at a downtown retail shop can enter to win a gift basket valued at $250. Go here for more information.

After shopping, hot chocolate, and visiting Santa, stop at the beautifully decorated Acacia Park for a few laps around the outdoor rink.

The ice skating rink at Acacia Park will have two skate sessions on Wednesday, December 7th, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. The cost is $10 per skater and includes skate rental. Children ages four and under are free with a paying adult, and military and first responders with I.D. receive a $1 discount.

Join the holiday festivities in downtown Colorado Springs on Wednesday, December 7th. There is something for everyone. I'll see you there!

