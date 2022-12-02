Shop for Unique, Handmade Gifts at Holiday Craft Fairs This Weekend

Photo by freestocks on Unsplash

(Colorado Springs, CO) If you are looking for a one-of-a-kind, hand-crafted gift for that hard-to-buy-for family member or friend, holiday craft fairs are the place to shop. Several fantastic fairs are happening this weekend in Colorado Springs.

The tenth annual Holiday Craft Fair at Cheyenne Mountain High School (1200 Cresta Road) is Saturday, December 3rd, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Admission and parking are free. A complimentary shuttle will take guests (and all their packages) to and from the parking lot.

This popular fair will have over 140 vendors including pottery, jewelry, soap, scarves, books, stocking stuffers, tasty treats, and wood crafts that are all handmade. There is also a bake sale with wonderful holiday treats, both full-size and single-serving options. Every 15 minutes, a lucky shopper will receive $10 in holiday bucks to use at one of the vendors.

For a complete list of the 2022 vendors, go here . This craft fair is a well-run, fun-to-shop event!

The second annual Christkindle Market, hosted by Mash Mechanix Brewing Company and 1350 Distilling, is this Saturday, December 3rd, from 11:00 to 3:00. The market will have over 30 local artists and vendors, drink specials, door prizes, and food trucks running concurrently at the two locations (429 E. Pikes Peak Ave and 520 E. Pikes Peak Ave). Admission is free.

Don't forget to get the Christkindle Market limited-edition commemorative glass that is only available on Saturday. The keepsake glass is $40 and the price includes an Old Fashioned at 1350 Distilling Company and two beers at Mash Mechanix.

The 23rd Annual Holiday Food and Gift Festival will be held at the Norris Penrose Event Center (1045 Lower Gold Camp Road) from December 2nd through December 4th. The hours are 10:00 to 5:00 on Friday & Saturday and 10:00 to 4:00 on Sunday.

This festival will have over 150 vendors with a fantastic assortment of one-of-a-kind gifts and a large gourmet food area with tea, chocolate, soup, salsa, honey, sauces, and much more.

Tickets are $6 per adult, and a $1.00 off coupon is here. Parking is free.

Holiday craft fairs are festive events filled with beautiful decorations and seasonal smells. Better yet, they support local artists and small businesses. I'll see you there!

