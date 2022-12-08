St. Michael's Walk-Through Holiday Display Has Over 100,000 Lights

Photo by Image by StockSnap from Pixabay

(Colorado Springs, CO) Twinkling lights in festive colors make the holiday season come alive. There are beautiful lights all around the city, and St. Michael's Episcopal Church (7400 Tudor Road) in Colorado Springs has an especially merry and bright display this year.

The church has an outdoor walk-through display with over 100,000 lights spread over three acres. The magical light maze has dancing lights, a Frosty photo station, a Choir of Angels, musical displays, and a special North Pole mailbox where children can mail letters to Santa. They might even get a response from the jolly old elf!

The admission price is $5 per family or group. St. Michael's Episcopal Church asks that guests also consider donating a canned good(s) for local food banks or a new toy for a child in need.

There are snacks and s'mores over the fire for an extra fee.

The welcome table and entrance to the display are on the north side of the church. After paying the admission fee and dropping off any donated items, guests will proceed on a self-paced tour. Reservations are not required.

Please note that no public restrooms are available, and no animals, other than service animals, are permitted.

The Light Festival premiered last weekend, and will be open this Friday and Saturday, December 9th & 10th, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. It will also run on December 16th and 17th.

For more information including photos from light displays in the past, go here.

