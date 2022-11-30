Enjoy a Festive Holiday Tea at the Historic McAllister House

Photo by Evelin Horvath on Unsplash

(Colorado Springs, CO) On Saturday, December 10th and 17th, the McAllister House Museum in Colorado Springs will host a special holiday tea and tour. The Victorian-inspired afternoon cream tea will include scones, finger sandwiches, and desserts served in the McAllister Carriage House.

After the tea, guests will receive a complimentary tour of the historic home.

The McAllister House on Cascade Avenue was the first brick home built in Colorado Springs and is one of the oldest houses in the city. It was built in 1873 for MAJ Henry McAllister and his family. The home was designed by Philadelphia architect George Summers and is the only remaining Summers-designed building in Colorado Springs.

The McAllister family lived in the English-style cottage located just south of Colorado College until MAJ McAllister's death in 1921. For the next thirty years, the Robbins family rented the home and used it as a candy and gift shop.

With funding from several sources, a historic preservation group purchased the home in 1961. It has been restored to its original floor plan and has many original features including three marble fireplaces imported from Philadelphia.

The holidays are a lovely time to tour this historic home.

Holiday tea will be served at both 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.; however, the early seatings are already sold out. There are still tickets available for 2:00 p.m. on Saturday the 10th and the 17th, but they are going quickly.

The cost is $45 per person, and reservations are available here.

Happy Holidays!