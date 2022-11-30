A Homemade Advent Calendar for the Whole Family

Photo by Juliana Malta on Unsplash

The holiday season is here! On December 1st, those who celebrate Christmas often start a countdown to the 25th with an advent calendar.

My family has had an assortment of advent calendars over the years including ones filled with chocolate, mini LEGO sets, and popcorn. There are lots of fun options, but my favorite advent calendar is one with holiday books.

To make this "calendar," wrap twenty-four age-appropriate Christmas books and place them under the tree. Starting on December 1st, a family member selects a gift-wrapped book each day to read.

Kids love to unwrap early gifts, and reading the stories together provides quality family time during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season.

The book-themed advent calendar requires a little prep work, but it is worth the effort. If you don't have 24 holiday-themed books, you can find them for great prices at thrift stores or garage sales. Or, check them out from the library.

The book advent calendar can change and evolve as kids get older. When my family started this tradition years ago, we had mostly baby and toddler board books. Then, a few years of too many SpongeBob holiday books. The kids loved the character-themed stories, but I was happy to send them to a new home once the phase passed.

Several classic stories have been part of our collection from the beginning including Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, and The Night Before Christmas.

Every year, the same book is read together on Christmas Eve, The Cobweb Curtain. It is marked with a large bow to ensure it is not accidentally opened early.

For those looking for a new family activity this holiday season, consider a book advent calendar. It is a tradition the whole family can enjoy for years to come.

Happy Holidays!