The AdAmAn Alley grand opening is rescheduled due to weather - new date is December 28th

AdAmAn Alley in Colorado Springs Photo by author

Update: The AdAmAn Alley grand opening planned for Tuesday, November 29th, has been rescheduled due to frigid temperatures and snow. It is now planned for December 28th.

(Colorado Springs, CO) AdAmAn Alley in downtown Colorado Springs will have its grand opening celebration on Wednesday, December 28th. Check-in starts at 4:30 p.m., and the opening remarks begin at 5:15.

The alley is a tribute to the AdAmAn Club which will celebrate its 100th anniversary this December. Since 1922, dedicated club members and guest climbers have made the yearly cold-weather trek up Pikes Peak to set off fireworks on New Year's Eve. It is a wonderful holiday tradition for the region.

The alley's welcome arch is between the historic Carlton and Hibbard buildings at 15 and 17 South Tejon Street. The renovated area has painted murals, vinyl murals made from photographs, and a small sculpture garden of native plants.

During the alley's grand opening, enjoy some of the club's favorite trail snacks, "AdAmAn Ale" from Pikes Peak Brewing Company, and warm beverages.

Composite photo of the fireworks on Pikes Peak taken by photographer Daniel Forster Photo by author

An LED fireworks display over the arch will debut on December 31st, 2022. After its debut, the display will appear daily starting shortly after dusk.

Construction on this project began in June 2022 and was completed in November. The total project cost was over two million dollars, and most of the funds went to utility upgrades, including rehabilitating a wastewater pipe installed in the late 1800s.

Before the renovation, there were over 20 dumpsters and six containers for oil recycling in the alley. These receptacles were serviced by several different waste management companies, contributing to heavy traffic in the area. The trash and recycling are now consolidated into two compactors and one oil recycling bin.

Photo by author

The alley is no longer lined with dumpsters. It is a clean, attractive thoroughfare with historical images and beautiful artwork - a great addition to downtown Colorado Springs.

I'll see you there!