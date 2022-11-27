Colorado Fourth Graders Can Request a Free Christmas Tree Permit

Photo by Image by Ingrid from Pixabay

All Colorado fourth graders are eligible for a twelve-month pass that provides free entry for the student and accompanying family members to over 2,000 federal recreation sites in the United States and the U.S. territories.

In addition to this benefit, the "Every Kid Outdoors" program also includes a free Christmas tree permit.

The tree search is a wonderful opportunity for family time, outdoor exercise, and wildlife viewing. It also helps the forest. Families that cut a tree assist in thinning dense areas of the forest which allows the remaining trees to grow larger and stronger.

To obtain the Christmas tree permit, go to Recreation.gov and type "Colorado" into the search bar. Select the forest area closest to your location. Enter the Fourth Grade pass number on the purchase page to get the free permit.

If your fourth grader does not have a pass number, students can apply here. Please note that you must print the voucher and bring the paper copy to a federal recreation site to receive a pass. Digital copies are not accepted.

Visit one of these federal recreation areas to exchange the "Every Kid Outdoors" voucher for the 4th Grade Interagency Pass which is valid through August 31st, 2023.

For more information, go here.