These Organizations Are Offering Help and Support to Those Impacted by the Club Q Shooting

Photo by Photo by Hannah Busing on Unsplash

(Colorado Springs, CO) In six horrific minutes, the Colorado Springs community was changed forever. The shooting at Club Q on Saturday night stole precious lives, shattered families, and left a community shaken and heartbroken.

A senseless act of violence that was committed by one but effects all.

How Can I Help?

In the aftermath of a mass casualty, one can feel helpless, but there are ways to support those in need. There is a long road ahead for the victim's families, the wounded, and those personally affected by the events on Saturday night. Your donations can help with the recovery process.

Colorado Healing Fund is a nonprofit organization founded in 2018 that provides immediate and long-term support for the victims of mass casualty crimes in Colorado. A direct donation link for the Club Q shooting tragedy is on their website.

You can also donate funds through Colorado Gives 365. At the time of this article, twenty-nine people had donated $1350 to the cause.

Where Can I Get Help?

These organizations can offer assistance to those who are struggling and need support.

The Patterson Center of Resiliency is offering 5 free therapy sessions (in-person or virtual) to those impacted by the Club Q shooting. Call 719-300-5735 for more information.

Colorado Crisis Services provides support 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. You can reach a clinician (or peer specialist if you prefer) at 1-844-493-TALK. Or, text HOME to 38255.

The Trevor Project is a suicide prevention and mental health organization for LGBTQ+ teens and young adults with resources, support, and counselors. Text START to 678-678 to speak with someone.

People are hurting. For those that can help, please consider donating. For those that need help, it is available 24/7. You are not alone!