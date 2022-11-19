Massive Brook Trout Breaks Another Colorado Record

Photo by Greysen Johnson on Unsplash

This year has been a memorable one for brook trout in Colorado. For the third time in 2022, the state has a new record.

On October 8th, Matt Smiley caught a massive 8-pound 9-ounce, 26.25 inches long brook trout in Waterdog Lake. Smiley's remarkable catch came just a few days after a new (unofficial) trout record had been set, making it the third time this year that the record books have required updating.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared in a press release that an 8.22-pound brook trout had been caught the weekend before by another resident of Lake City, Larry Vickers.

The article states that Mr. Vickers knew he had a record-breaking fish but did not pursue the official certification process. He opted to eat his catch instead. That was probably wise since his fish only held the title for a few days.

The honor of the first 2022 record-breaking Colorado brook trout goes to Tim Daniel. In May, he reeled in a trophy-sized one at Monarch Lake in Grand County, Colorado.

Daniel's fish weighed 7.84 pounds and was over 23 inches long, breaking the previous Colorado brook trout record established in 1947. A mark that stood for seventy-five years has been broken three times this year!

There are some giant trout in Colorado waters, but they have some growing to do if they want to compete for the world record. This honor goes to a brook trout caught in 1915 in Ontario, Canada by Dr. W.J. Cook. The fish weighed in at 14.5 pounds and was 31.5 inches long.