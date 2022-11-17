Friday Is the Grand Opening of "Skate in the Park" With Giveaways and Music (November 18)

Image by Mohamed Hassan from Pixabay

(Colorado Springs, CO) It has been a chilly week, so the ice should be perfect for the grand opening of the outdoor skating rink at Acacia Park.

"Skate in the Park," which opened for business last week, is celebrating in a big way this Friday, November 18th, starting at 4:00 p.m. The radio station Sunny 106.3 will be doing a live remote with several giveaways including a $250 Downtown Gift Basket.

The public skate sessions on November 18th are from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. The cost is $10 per skater which includes skate rental. Children ages four and under are free with a paying adult, and military and first responders with I.D. receive a $1 discount.

Tickets can only be purchased at the rink at the time of the skating session, and credit cards are preferred.

The outdoor rink will be open through January 31st, and lots of fun events are planned for the next two months. There will be a "Glow Night", skating with the Air Force Falcons hockey team, "World Ice Skating Day" events, and a skate session with the Colorado College Tigers. Go here for more details.

Acacia Park art Photo by the author

"Skate in the Park" is a Colorado Springs yearly tradition and a holiday favorite. The festive outdoor rink is in the city's first park, Acacia, built on land that was donated by General William Jackson Palmer in 1871. It has a fantastic new playground that you can read about here and interesting outdoor art like a snowman that never melts.

I'll see you there!

Location: 115 E. Platte Ave, Colorado Springs

