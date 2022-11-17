Colorado Springs, CO

Working Fusion at Mill Street: Tiny Homes With Huge Potential

Colorado Jill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nA5fU_0jD0zzuw00
Working Fusion at Mill Street in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author

(Colorado Springs, CO) Not far from downtown Colorado Springs, in a once vacant lot on the corner of South Sierra Madre and West Fountain Boulevard, a community is growing - a tiny house village with heart and purpose.

Working Fusion at Mill Street is a "homeless prevention initiative" founded by Shelley Jensen. It provides affordable housing and support to vulnerable young adults, ages 18 to 29, who are experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity in Colorado Springs.

The tiny house community has welcomed its first residents, and the site will eventually have 18 homes with shared gardens and a multi-purpose court.

Each move-in ready house is fully furnished and available for a two-year lease, giving the young occupant time to learn the life and job skills they need to thrive independently. Working Fusion at Mill Street provides a leg up in a world that is often trying to pull one down.

In addition to a furnished home, the village provides resident support services like life skills training, trauma-informed care, academic tutoring, job placement skills, peer support, and mentoring. These valuable resources help prepare young adults for a successful life.

The neighborhood also has group activities to create a sense of belonging and connection. A study published in the American Journal of Psychiatry suggests that social connection is the most effective way to reduce the incidence of depression. Social support is a protective factor and an integral part of the Working Fusion community.

There are numerous ways to support this valuable program. Working Fusion at Mill Street needs volunteers and goods to furnish the homes and beautify the space. There are household item requests from all price points: a set of towels, dishes, a lamp, bedsheets, a bed frame, cookware, and a chair.

Every contribution, no matter the size, makes a difference in the life of a vulnerable young adult. The wish list is here.

As the name implies, Working Fusion at Mill Street combines action, collaboration, and community to help break the cycle of poverty.

It starts with one and grows from there.

