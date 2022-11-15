Colorado Springs Is a Great City for Sleep and Here's Why, According to Sleep Foundation

Photo by bruce mars on Unsplash

(Colorado Springs, CO) Solid sleep is a gift we do not truly appreciate until it is gone. When was the last time you had a good night's sleep? If you live in Colorado Springs, it might have been yesterday.

Sleep Foundation partnered with Sleep Cycle, an app that tracks and monitors sleep patterns, to investigate slumber in the United States.

The study gathered sleep quality information from Sleep Cycle users, including data on snoring. This information was combined with CDC and Census population data about each city's health risks (obesity, mental health, and diabetes) and quality of life (leisure time, health insurance, preventative healthcare appointments) to create a sleep score.

Colorado Springs earned a sleep score of 77.16, making it third on the list of U.S. cities for the best sleep. Only Seattle and San Francisco had higher scores.

Colorado Springs earned its impressive sleep score in part because of a high percentage of leisure time and a low per-capita percentage of mental health risk. With the city's abundant sunshine, great weather, and numerous recreational activities, there are plenty of opportunities for outdoor exercise which positively impacts sleep and mood.

Denver came in at #4 with a sleep score of 76.89. The article states, "Sleep at high altitude can correlate to poor subjective sleep quality, but the data suggests that Coloradans still seem to achieve quality sleep."

Based on the results of this study, the city with the lowest sleep score (69.5) goes to Corpus Christi, Texas. The city's high obesity, diabetes, and mental health rates/risk contribute to the low score.

Please note that this study only included cities with a population of 250,000 or more.

Sleep is important. It has a bidirectional relationship with health - disrupted sleep can negatively impact physical and mental health, while quality sleep can improve it.

Individuals with good work-life balance, adequate stress management skills, access to resources, and a strong support network are more likely to experience quality sleep. Keeping this in mind, how you live is just as important as where you live.