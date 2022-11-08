Singer and Songwriter Earns First Grammy Nomination at Age 95

Photo by israel palacio on Unsplash

It's never too late to pursue a dream, and Angela Alvarez is showing the world how to do it.

At age 95, Alvarez, a talented Cuban-American singer-songwriter who lives in Louisiana, is nominated for a 2022 Latin Grammy Award in the "Best New Artist" category. She is the oldest musician to ever be nominated in this category.

Angela Alvarez's self-titled debut album was released in 2021 with the help of her film composer grandson, Carlos José Alvarez. Her music is described as "lamenting the pain of loss with a delicate intimacy and a fiery defiance while celebrating love, family, and the joys of life."

Although Angela Alvarez is new to the Grammy scene, she is not to music. She has composed songs most of her life and has a stack of notebooks full of lyrics. Her phenomenal story is shared in the 2021 documentary, "Miss Angela: Dreams Do Come True", produced by Lloyd Stanton and Paul Toogood. Alvarez's energy, enthusiasm, and talent light up the screen.

Fans can also see Alvarez in the 2022 film Father of the Bride with Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan. She performs a beautiful rendition of "Quiéreme Mucho" during the father-daughter dance.

Ms. Alvarez waited a long time to share her music with the world. Take a moment to listen to her work and learn more about her fascinating story, and then tune in to the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on Thursday, November 17th. The telecast will be live on Univision starting at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Good luck, Miss Angela!