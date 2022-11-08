Colorado Springs, CO

Four Unique and Possibly Quirky Places of Interest in Colorado Springs

Image by JALAL SHEIKH from Pixabay

(Colorado Springs, CO) Colorado Springs is a popular travel destination with many world-renowned attractions like the Garden of the Gods Park, Pikes Peak, the Broadmoor Hotel, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum.

These are all fantastic places to visit, but if you want a unique Colorado Springs experience, add these stops to your itinerary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DR4De_0j0izcr200
The interior of the TB hut at Penrose Hospital in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author

1. The TB Hut at Penrose Hospital

In the late 1800s, people flocked to Colorado Springs for health reasons. The city's dry climate, sunshine, and fresh air were beneficial to those suffering from tuberculosis. According to the CDC, in the late 1800s, "tuberculosis killed one out of every seven people living in the United States and Europe."

TB huts surrounded the Colorado Springs hospitals, or sanatoriums as they were called at the time. The small wooden buildings kept patients isolated from others to help reduce the spread of the infection. Each hut had a bed, dresser, closet, washstand, and windows for sunshine and ventilation.

There are still a few TB huts remaining in Colorado Springs including one at Penrose Hospital (formerly Glockner Tuberculosis Sanitorium) on the corner of Cascade and Jackson in Margery Reed Memorial Park. Although you can not enter the hut, you can look through the windows to see the traditional set-up and furnishings.

Location: Penrose Hospital campus on the corner of Cascade and Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vqIpH_0j0izcr200
Self-cleaning restrooms at Bancroft Park in Old Colorado CityPhoto by the author

2. Bancroft Park's Famous Self-Cleaning Restrooms

The self-cleaning bathrooms at Bancroft Park in Old Colorado City won Cintas Corporation's America's Best Restroom contest in 2020.

There are three bathrooms that have hand-activated toilet paper, water, soap, and hand dryers. The facility self-cleans after 30 uses with a complete interior spray down — a brilliant concept for a public restroom.

This unique bathroom has almost three million views on TikTok. As an added bonus, the restroom exterior has historical photos to enjoy while waiting for your turn in the facility.

In addition to famous bathrooms, Bancroft Park also has Dr. James Garvin's cabin. It was built in 1859 and is one of the earliest structures in (Old) Colorado City. The cabin was once a pioneer county office building, a Chinese laundry with an opium den in the basement, and an antique shop.

Location: 2408 W. Colorado Avenue (Bancroft Park)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rqN3e_0j0izcr200
Entrance to The Rabbit Hole in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author

3. The Rabbit Hole

There is plenty of great dining in downtown Colorado Springs, but the Rabbit Hole has more than good food. It has a spooky story! The Rabbit Hole occupies space that was once the city morgue. As you walk down the stairs to the restaurant, it feels like entering another time.

The former morgue has transformed into a softly lit space with exposed brick walls and unique "Alice in Wonderland"-themed art. The upscale restaurant has a full bar and menu that changes seasonally, so there is always something new to try.

The Rabbit Hole is a popular place and is often fully booked weeks in advance, so make your reservation early.

  • Address: 101 North Tejon Street. The entrance to the restaurant is on Kiowa Street - take the stairs down to the Rabbit Hole.
  • Website
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iKqzE_0j0izcr200
Herkimer at the John May Museum Center in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author

4. Herkimer the Gigantic Beetle

Herkimer is a statue of one of the world's largest beetles, Dynastas Hercules. It is perched on a small hill off Highway 115 (visible from the road) on the southwest side of Colorado Springs.

The gigantic bug statue marks the turn-off to the John May Museum Center, an impressive bug museum with 7,000 insect specimens including butterflies, moths, spiders, giant tropical insects, and scorpions.

This unique museum is home to beautiful and bizarre creatures and is a must-see for bug enthusiasts. The venue is seasonal, so check the hours before visiting.

Location: 710 Rock Creek Canyon Road

There is so much to experience in Colorado Springs, and sometimes the true gems are slightly off the beaten path.

I'll see you there!

