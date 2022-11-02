Bear Creek Nature Center Hosts a Bear Run on November 5th

Photo by anthony renovato on Unsplash

(Colorado Springs, CO) A bear runs pretty fast. If you want to see for yourself, put on a bear suit and find out how quickly you run at the eighth annual Bear Creek Nature Center Bear Run on Saturday, November 5th.

The good news is no real bears will be there, so you have a good chance of finishing the run without being mauled. Instead, you will run alongside a pack of humans (and a few dogs) dressed like bears, and there is little chance that you will finish without laughing and having a great time.

The registration costs include a bear suit! Those who have one from previous years can wear it again and register at a deeply discounted rate. All runners or walkers must wear a bear suit to participate in the race.

Before the run, at 9:00 a.m., there will be "bear yoga" to properly stretch out, followed by a costume contest.

Dust off your Bedazzler and add some sparkle and bling to your costume, or pick a clever theme and amaze the crowd with your creative genius.

There are four judging categories including the best child costume (winner receives a free Bear Creek Nature Center birthday party), best adult costume (winner receives a 2-hour Bear Den room rental), best group costume (group receives a $100 voucher towards a pavilion rental in any County Park), and best dog costume (winner receives a basket of dog items).

The winners in each category will be chosen based on the roar and applause of the crowd.

At 10:00 a.m., the run begins.

The Bear Run is a festive event that raises funds for education programs at Bear Creek Nature Center. Plus, it will help you burn off some of that Halloween candy. Learn more about the run and register for the event here.

Location: 2002 Creek Crossing Street, Colorado Springs