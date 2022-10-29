10 Halloween Celebrations in Colorado Springs This Weekend (Family-Friendly and Adult Only)

Image by Jill Wellington from Pixabay

(Colorado Springs, CO) The last full week of October is here - the final days of ghosts, goblins, skeletons, and jack-o-lanterns. There are lots of great activities for all age groups this Halloween weekend in Colorado Springs.

Fountain Creek Nature Center Pumpkin Carving & Jack-o-Lantern Trail

Fountain Creek Nature Center is hosting a pumpkin carving party from 9:00 a.m. until noon on Saturday, October 29th (there are six 30-minute time slots). The cost is $5 per pumpkin and pre-scooped pumpkins, designs, and carving tools will be provided.

The carved pumpkins will be used later that evening for the Jack-o-Lantern Trail. Everyone who pays to carve a pumpkin receives a FREE ticket to the event.

From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, the carved, lighted pumpkins will line the trails of the nature center. There will be a craft, story, and marshmallow roasting. Costumes are encouraged. At 7:30, those who carved a pumpkin can take it home.

For those not carving a pumpkin at the morning event, tickets to the evening event are $5 per person. Pre-paid registration is required for both events and can be completed here.

Location: 320 Pepper Grass Lane, Fountain, CO

Red Leg Brewing Company Trunk or Treat

Red Leg Brewing Company is hosting a family-friendly Halloween event on Saturday, October 29th from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. There will be trunk-or-treating on the Red Leg Lawn and games, face painting, a photo booth, and a costume contest at 2:30 p.m. with prizes. More information is here.

A 21+ Halloween party starts at 6:00 p.m. at Red Leg Brewing Company. There will be a D.J., laser show, themed cocktails, and a costume contest. The theme is Mad Scientist. Details are here.

Location: 2323 Garden of the Gods Rd, Colorado Springs, CO

Cheyenne Mountain High School Family-Friendly Halloween Concert

The award-winning symphonic band at Cheyenne Mountain High School is hosting a Halloween-themed concert on Friday, October 28th, at 6:30 p.m. The performance will feature music from Harry Potter, The Addams Family, Nightmare Before Christmas, Phantom of the Opera, and more spooky selections.

Before the concert, from 6:00 to 6:30 p.m., there will be games and "trunk or treat" for the little ones. Costumes are encouraged for all ages, and there will be a costume contest during the concert.

Admission is $5 per person, and all proceeds will support the symphonic band's upcoming performance at Carnegie Hall in New York City. For more information, go here.

Location: Cheyenne Mountain High School, Lloyd Shaw Auditorium, 1200 Cresta Road, Colorado Springs

First Presbyterian Church Trunk or Treat

On Saturday, October 29th, from 3 to 5 pm, First Presbyterian Church is hosting a "trunk or treat" in the church parking lot and nearby Weber Street Center. This event is free and open to the public. Enjoy a hot dog, play games, and trick or treat from decorated trunks at this family-friendly outdoor festival.

Location: 219 E. Bijou Street, Colorado Springs

Western Museum of Mining Pumpkin Patch

Saturday, October 29th, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, is the final day of the Miner's Pumpkin Patch at the Western Museum of Mining and Industry. This event has games such as cornhole, ladder ball, giant Jenga, tetherball, and a giant checkerboard. Watch a demonstration of a vintage apple cider press at 10:30 am or 1:30 pm.

There is also a kid's hay maze, corn bins, hay mountain slide, and tractor-pulled hayrides. Guests can pan for gold at the outdoor troughs and visit the pumpkin patch with a pumpkin smash and catapult.

Admission is $10 for ages four and up when purchased in advance here. Tickets are $12 at the gate. Ages three and under are free. Pumpkins are an additional charge of $6 each when purchased in advance or $7 at the door.

Location: 225 North Gate Blvd, Colorado Springs

Horror Movie Double Feature

Three Colorado Springs theaters are showing a double feature of Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954) and The Phantom of the Opera (1943) at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 29th. Tickets are available for $12.50 to watch this classic horror movie double-feature on the big screen.

The participating theaters are Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree Circle, and Regal Interquest.

Fright at the BOO!seum

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum will host a Halloween event all weekend (Saturday, October 29th through Monday, October 31st). Children ages 12 and under who are in costume will receive free museum admission at the door.

Location : 200 S. Sierra Madre St, Colorado Springs

200 S. Sierra Madre St, Colorado Springs

Emma Crawford Coffin Race and Festival

For the past 28 years, on the Saturday before Halloween, the town of Manitou Springs honors Emma Crawford, a former resident, in a spectacular, unique, and slightly morbid way.

Five-person costumed teams (one rider and four pushers) race creative, makeshift coffins along Manitou Avenue to a cheering crowd for bragging rights and prize money. There is also a fantastic parade.

The 2022 Emma Crawford Coffin Race & Festival is this Saturday, October 29th. It is best to arrive early and secure a good viewing spot along the 900 block of Manitou Avenue. The parade begins at noon, and the coffin race starts after the parade.

For a schedule of events and more information, go here.

"The Haunted Spookeasy" at District Elleven

District Elleven, a downtown Colorado Springs whiskey-themed speakeasy, is hosting a Halloween party with DJ Rocky Ross on Saturday, October 29th. Guests can enter the bar through the vault in the Mood Tapas Bar, their sister restaurant, or through the back alley entrance. Come in costume as there will be free shots for the staff's favorite costume picks. Learn more here.

Location: 218 N. Tejon Street

Indoor Halloween Festival at the SoccerHaus

On Monday, October 31st, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m., SoccerHaus and Connecting Communities are hosting an indoor Halloween festival. There will be a live band, bounce house, treat stations, a photo booth, games, and door prizes. At 5:00, there will be a costume contest.

This event is open to the public, and admission is free.

Location: 4845 List Drive, Colorado Springs

