This Colorado Springs Restaurant Is the 2022 Burger Week Champ

Photo by the author

(Colorado Springs, CO) There are plenty of good burger places in Colorado Springs, but only one champion.

One week a year, burger restaurants around the city compete for the honor of being named Colorado Springs Indy Burger Week Champ. The people of Colorado Springs vote for their favorite burger, and one deserving eatery goes home with the coveted award.

2022 Burger Week plaque hanging on the wall at The Green Line Grill in Colorado Springs Photo by the author

This year, the winner of the Colorado Springs Indy Burger Week award was a repeat champion - The Green Line Grill. The grill also won the gold award in 2019 and 2021.

This fantastic burger spot is in a bright red and white building on a corner lot just east of downtown Colorado Springs. The smell of grilling onions will guide those who are lost.

It has the feel of a 1950s diner with a lunch counter and black and white checkered floors. The kitchen is just big enough for three people, including Chef Bobby Couch, and it is a highly organized and efficient operation. This popular restaurant is often busy with a long line of customers, but the burgers are worth the wait.

The Green Line Grill is known for its "Onion Fried Burgers" which are locally sourced beef patties hand-pressed into a caramelized yellow onion - a perfect blend of flavors. The unique burgers come on a Kaiser roll with crisp, lightly seasoned, hand-cut french fries. I have eaten many burgers at this establishment, and they have all been delicious and worthy of being the champion.

Congratulations to The Green Line Grill!