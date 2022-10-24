Skeleton Craze Invades Manitou Springs

Skeleton Craze in Manitou Springs Photo by the author

(Manitou Springs, CO) Skeletons have returned to Manitou Springs and they are out in force. With more than 30 businesses participating in Skeleton Craze this year, creative, spooky, and spectacular designs are everywhere.

Skeleton Craze in Manitou Springs Photo by the author

There is a skeleton that looks and sounds suspiciously like Jerry Garcia strumming outside a cafe. Further down the block, Carrie, from Stephen King's classic novel, stands in a window on prom night.

You will find a band of pirate skeletons on a restaurant patio near the creek and a great window display inspired by the Hocus Pocus movie franchise. There are colorful skeletons, scary ones, and fun designs all over the downtown area.

Skeleton Craze in Manitou Springs Photo by the author

The skeleton window displays will be up through October 31st, and each participating business has a chance to win one of four prizes. One lucky business will win the "People's Choice Award" and this is where your vote counts.

After strolling along the skeleton route, vote for your favorite display using the QR code located on each decorated window. Go here for a map of participating businesses.

2022 Coffin Race

If you don't mind big crowds, consider checking out the skeletons on Saturday, October 29th, during the annual Emma Crawford Coffin Race & Festival.

There is a parade, and then five-person costumed teams (one rider and four pushers) race creative, makeshift coffins along Manitou Avenue to a cheering crowd for bragging rights and prize money.

It is best to arrive early to secure a good viewing spot along the 900 block of Manitou Avenue. The parade begins at noon, and the coffin race starts after the parade. For a schedule of events and more information, go here.

To learn more about Emma Crawford, the inspiration behind the coffin race, go here.

I'll see you in Manitou Springs!