The Story of Emma Crawford and the Manitou Springs Coffin Race

Photo by Lucas van Oort on Unsplash

Manitou Springs, Colorado, is a charming mountain town with beautiful views, famous mineral springs, fantastic art galleries, and a popular coffin race.

For the past 28 years, on the Saturday before Halloween, the town honors Emma Crawford, a former resident, in a spectacular and unique way. Five-person costumed teams (one rider and four pushers) race creative, makeshift coffins along Manitou Avenue to a cheering crowd for bragging rights and prize money.

Who was Emma Crawford?

Emma Crawford, a talented musician, moved to Manitou Springs in 1889 with her mother. She struggled with poor health since childhood, presumably tuberculosis, and came to Colorado hoping the dry air, sunshine, and mineral springs might heal her.

Sadly, Emma died two years later when she was twenty-eight.

While living in Manitou Springs, Emma was fond of hiking Red Mountain which stands south of town, and allegedly requested to be buried there. It took twelve pallbearers, working in two shifts, to carry her coffin to the mountain summit in 1891.

In 1912, the Red Mountain Incline built a powerhouse and depot on the summit, and her remains were moved to a new location. Human bones, part of a coffin, and Emma's casket nameplate were found in 1929 in different locations around Red Mountain. Apparently, Emma's coffin had been dislodged from its second final resting place and traveled down the mountain.

Ms. Crawford's remains were buried for the third and final time in Crystal Valley Cemetery in an unmarked grave. She received a memorial stone marking her grave in 2004.

May she rest in peace while the town honors her memory.

The 2022 Coffin Race

The 2022 Emma Crawford Coffin Race & Festival is Saturday, October 29th. You have until October 21st to enter a racing team by completing the registration form and paying a $100 entry fee. Go here to register.

People are also invited to walk in the parade, which is free but requires advanced registration. The parade application is due no later than October 21st and can be completed here.

To be part of the cheering crowd, arrive early and secure a good viewing spot along the 900 block of Manitou Avenue. The parade begins at noon, and the coffin race starts after the parade. For a schedule of events and more information, go here.

I'll see you there!